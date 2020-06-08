Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

'How Many Hundreds at Lord's Ya' - Ajit Agarkar Reveals How He Ribbed Ricky Ponting

Ajit Agarkar revealed he once jokingly ribbed former Australia captain Ricky Ponting over the fact that he had not scored a Test century at Lord's.

Cricketnext Staff |June 8, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
Former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar revealed he once jokingly ribbed former Australia captain Ricky Ponting over the fact that he had not scored a Test century at Lord's.

It is worth noting that Agarkar's name is up there on the Lord's honours board due to the fact that he scored a Test ton against England in 2002 at the iconic ground - something neither Ponting nor Agarkar's fellow Mumbaikar Sachin Tendulkar could manage.

“I did [rib] quietly to Ricky Ponting once, when he was playing at KKR with me. Just laughingly asked him, ‘How many hundreds at Lord’s ya?’” Agarkar said during the 22 Yarns with Gaurav Kapur podcast.

“But look, those guys (Ponting and Tendulkar), I would easily swap my one hundred for what they’ve achieved. It’d be too disrespectful to ask them that. But it’s always fun, I was lucky enough to get a hundred there. It’s a special memory.”

Agarkar also said he owed his century to Ashish Nehra, whose dogged innings coming in at Number 11 helped the two stitch together a 63-run partnership for the final wicket.

“If somebody sees the first innings, he went in as nightwatchman, and got hit about four times – twice on his pads, once on his ribs off Flintoff, and fifth ball he was out. If you watched that first innings, nobody would believe he held on for… I think he was eventually 20-odd in that innings,” he said.

“Once I got my hundred, he even told me, ‘Don’t get out, I want to try and get my fifty’! I remember him whacking Flintoff, pulled him a ball after I got my hundred. It hit one of the hospitality boxes, and came back on the ground. I owe my hundred to him.”

