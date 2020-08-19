How Much Stake Does Tencent Own in IPL 2020 Title Sponsors Dream11?
CricketNext has learned that Dream11, which has more than eight crore Indian users, is almost entirely owned by Indians, which include its Founders, all 400+ Indian employees, and their large Indian investors such as Kalaari Capital and Multiples Equity. Only a small minority stake – less than 9% - is held by Tencent.
How Much Stake Does Tencent Own in IPL 2020 Title Sponsors Dream11?
CricketNext has learned that Dream11, which has more than eight crore Indian users, is almost entirely owned by Indians, which include its Founders, all 400+ Indian employees, and their large Indian investors such as Kalaari Capital and Multiples Equity. Only a small minority stake – less than 9% - is held by Tencent.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN vs GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings