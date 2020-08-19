Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

How Much Stake Does Tencent Own in IPL 2020 Title Sponsors Dream11?

CricketNext has learned that Dream11, which has more than eight crore Indian users, is almost entirely owned by Indians, which include its Founders, all 400+ Indian employees, and their large Indian investors such as Kalaari Capital and Multiples Equity. Only a small minority stake – less than 9% - is held by Tencent.

Cricketnext Staff |August 19, 2020, 9:02 PM IST
How Much Stake Does Tencent Own in IPL 2020 Title Sponsors Dream11?

Dream11 on Wednesday were confirmed as the title sponsors for the 2020 edition of the IPL to be held in the UAE, but hours, after BCCI awarded the sponsorship to the Fantasy sports platform yesterday, reports of the company’s majority stakes owned by a Chinese multinational emerged.

However, CricketNext has learned that Dream11, which has more than eight crore Indian users, is almost entirely owned by Indians, which include its Founders, all 400+ Indian employees, and their large Indian investors such as Kalaari Capital and Multiples Equity. Only a small minority stake – less than 9% - is held by Tencent.

Last year, it became India’s first gaming start-up to be valued at over $1 billion. And the BCCI is stressing on the fact that Dream11 is an Indian company. Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd is one of the financial backers of Dream11. Tencent also has invested in several Indian internet platforms, including music application Gaana and internet messenger Hike.

“Being a proud homegrown Indian brand that is made in India, by Indians and exclusively for Indian sports fans, we would like to thank the BCCI for giving us an opportunity to become the title sponsor of IPL, which in our opinion is the world’s greatest sports property, ” the board said in a statement released today.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Governing Council Confirms Dream11 as Title Sponsor

Last year, Dream11 had signed on as one of the official partners of the league. Vivo India had bagged the IPL title sponsorship rights for five years in 2017 for Rs 2199 crore, committing to pay the league approximately Rs 440 crore every season.

The Chinese mobile-manufacturer had replaced soft-drink giants PepsiCo to enter the title sponsorship. The BCCI needed a new title sponsor for the tournament after Vivo suspended the contract for this year following a public backlash against Chinese companies amid the ongoing border dispute. Dream11 itself has associated with 6 of the 8 IPL Teams and a total of 19 sports leagues - in addition to partnering with 23 sports personalities.

dream11Dream11 Chinese stakeDream11 ownersiplipl 2020ipl title sponsorshiptencent

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more