How Once Sachin And Dravid Turned Deadly Reverse-Swings Into Boundaries

The world’s best batsmen are seen struggling against reverse swing. Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, two outstanding batsmen experienced something similar in a match against New Zealand. With his reverse swing, New Zealand’s fast bowler Chris Cairns had disturbed both the veterans, but then a master blaster’s trick changed everything, and the deliveries of Cairns turned into boundaries. Sachin Tendulkar has spoken about how he halted Chris Cairns’ reverse swing.

The match between India and New Zealand was taking place in Mohali, and Chris Cairns’ outstanding reverse swing was worrying Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. The batsmen could not figure out which side of the ball was shiny as Chris Cairns was disguising it and delivering it to the crease.

It is critical to notice both the old and new parts of the ball when playing reverse swing since the ball swings in the air accordingly.

Sachin Tendulkar described how he kept Chris Cairns under control. Rahul Dravid was informed of Sachin’s intentions. ‘I’ll stand on non-strike and look at Cairns to check which side of the ball is the bright side,’ Sachin remarked. Whichever side of the ball is on the bright side, I’ll hold the bat in that hand. Instead of gazing at the bowler, Rahul Dravid listened to Sachin and began looking at Sachin’s hand. Rahul Dravid began to comprehend the Cairns ball and began hitting fours. All of the Kiwi players were stunned by this, and Cairns himself couldn’t comprehend how the Indian batsmen had suddenly started playing reverse swing with such ease.

After some time, though, Cairns and Kiwi players saw that Sachin was continuously glancing at the bowler’s hand and signaling Rahul Dravid. Following that, Chris Cairns decided to throw the ball from the cross seam rather than the seam, and he halted while doing so. What will you sign now, he asked Sachin? Sachin, on the other hand, had taken a break. In the interview, Sachin said he told Rahul Dravid that if he didn’t know about the ball, he would hold the bat between his legs.

