starts in
days hours mins

'How One Decision Has Ended So Many Careers' - Zimbabwe Cricketers Left in Lurch

Cricketnext Staff |July 19, 2019, 12:36 PM IST
'How One Decision Has Ended So Many Careers' - Zimbabwe Cricketers Left in Lurch

International Cricket Council's decision to suspend Zimbabwe with immediate effect has left the cricket stars in a lurch and unsure of their immediate future. Members of the Zimbabwe team who are in Ireland playing a three-match ODI series, took to social media to vent their frustration and angst.

In an emotional tweet Sikandar Raza, who has played 12 Tests, 97 ODIs and 32 T20Is for the country, wrote how this one decision can have an ill-effect on the lives and careers of so many people.

“How one decision has made a team, strangers. How one decision has made so many people unemployed. How one decision affects so many families. How one decision has ended so many careers. Certainly not how I wanted to say goodbye to international cricket. @ICC”: Raza wrote on Twitter.

Brendan Taylor, who has turned out for Zimbabwe in 28 Tests, 193 ODIS and 34 T20Is also took to Twitter to post a heartfelt note. "@ICC It's heartbreaking to hear your verdict and suspend cricket in Zimbabwe. The @ZimbabweSrc has no government back round yet our Chairman is an MP? Hundreds of honest people,players, support staff,ground staff totally devoted to ZC out of a job,just like that," the former captain wrote.

Another Zimbabwe cricketer, Solomon Mire took Facebook to announce his retirement from all forms of the game with immediate effect. Mire played two Tests, 47 ODIs and nine T20Is for Zimbabwe.

"It has been a week of emotional highs and lows in sport and sadly not a good one for Zimbabwe Cricket but just wanted to officially address everyone else," Mire wrote.

"I informed the players and tech staff of my decision at the end of the recent tour and wanted to formally announce my decision to retire from Zimbabwe Cricket in all formats with immediate effect. It is unfortunate and untimely however to leave under the current circumstances that are out of my control but i have decided to take a step in a new direction."

Sol mire post

Citing political interference from the government, the ICC after an annual meeting in London has decided that funding to Zimbabwe Cricket will be frozen and representative teams from the country will not be allowed to participate in any ICC events.

ICC's chairman Shashank Manohar said that what happened in Zimbabwe is a "serious breach" of the ICC Constitution.

"We do not take the decision to suspend a member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference. What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked. The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC Constitution," ICC quoted Manohar as saying.

brendon tayloriccInternational Cricket Councilsikandar razaSolomon MireZimbabwe cricket

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more