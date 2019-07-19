'How One Decision Has Ended So Many Careers' - Zimbabwe Cricketers Left in Lurch

International Cricket Council's decision to suspend Zimbabwe with immediate effect has left the cricket stars in a lurch and unsure of their immediate future. Members of the Zimbabwe team who are in Ireland playing a three-match ODI series, took to social media to vent their frustration and angst.
In an emotional tweet Sikandar Raza, who has played 12 Tests, 97 ODIs and 32 T20Is for the country, wrote how this one decision can have an ill-effect on the lives and careers of so many people.
“How one decision has made a team, strangers. How one decision has made so many people unemployed. How one decision affects so many families. How one decision has ended so many careers. Certainly not how I wanted to say goodbye to international cricket. @ICC”: Raza wrote on Twitter.
How one decision has made a team , strangersHow one decision has made so many people unemployedHow one decision effect so many familiesHow one decision has ended so many careersCertainly not how I wanted to say goodbye to international cricket. @ICC pic.twitter.com/lEW02Qakwx— Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) July 18, 2019
How one decision has made a team , strangers
How one decision has made so many people unemployed
How one decision effect so many families
How one decision has ended so many careers
Certainly not how I wanted to say goodbye to international cricket. @ICC pic.twitter.com/lEW02Qakwx
— Sikandar Raza (@SRazaB24) July 18, 2019
@ICC It's heartbreaking to hear your verdict and suspend cricket in Zimbabwe. The @ZimbabweSrc has no government back round yet our Chairman is an MP? Hundreds of honest people,players, support staff,ground staff totally devoted to ZC out of a job,just like that. 💔 — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) July 18, 2019
Another Zimbabwe cricketer, Solomon Mire took Facebook to announce his retirement from all forms of the game with immediate effect. Mire played two Tests, 47 ODIs and nine T20Is for Zimbabwe.
"It has been a week of emotional highs and lows in sport and sadly not a good one for Zimbabwe Cricket but just wanted to officially address everyone else," Mire wrote.
"I informed the players and tech staff of my decision at the end of the recent tour and wanted to formally announce my decision to retire from Zimbabwe Cricket in all formats with immediate effect. It is unfortunate and untimely however to leave under the current circumstances that are out of my control but i have decided to take a step in a new direction."
Citing political interference from the government, the ICC after an annual meeting in London has decided that funding to Zimbabwe Cricket will be frozen and representative teams from the country will not be allowed to participate in any ICC events.
ICC's chairman Shashank Manohar said that what happened in Zimbabwe is a "serious breach" of the ICC Constitution.
"We do not take the decision to suspend a member lightly, but we must keep our sport free from political interference. What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC Constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked. The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC Constitution," ICC quoted Manohar as saying.
'How One Decision Has Ended So Many Careers' - Zimbabwe Cricketers Left in Lurch
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings