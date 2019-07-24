How Teams Have Fared in their Maiden Test at Lord's

The celebrations of winning the 2019 World Cup are still on but England now need to reset and focus on what lies ahead. They are set to play a solitary Test against Ireland which will get underway from July 24 at Lord's. This four-day encounter will give them an opportunity to prepare for the upcoming Ashes. Meanwhile, Ireland have played two Tests so far and have lost both of them.
However, they now have a chance to showcase their skills at the 'Mecca of Cricket' where not a single visiting team has managed to defeat England in their first encounter at the venue.
Here, we look at how all teams have faired in their first Test outing at Lord's:
England and Australia (1884)
The first Test at Lord's was played between England and Australia in which Ted Peate, Allan Steel and George Ulyett helped the home team to emerge victorious by an innings and five runs. Peate scalped six wickets in the first innings as England bowled Australia out for 229 despite fifties from George Giffen and Tup Scott. In response, Steel scored 148 and helped England gain a 150-run lead. Australia could only manage 145 in their second essay as Ulyett took seven wickets to run through their batting order.
South Africa (1907)
South Africa looked down and out against England but it was because of rain they managed to draw the game. Bert Vogler took seven wickets but England rode on Len Braund's 104 and Gilbert Jessop's 93 to amass 428 in their first innings. Ted Arnold then claimed five wickets as only two South African batsmen could cross double-digit figures. They were forced to follow on but Percy Sherwell scored a century and only 58 overs were possible in the second innings as the tourist party managed to escape with a draw.
West Indies (1928)
West Indies were no match to England as the hosts won the encounter on the back of a century from Ernest Tyldesley and a combined bowling performance. Tyldesley scored 122 while almost every other batsman chipped in as well. West Indies could manage scores of 177 and 166. The only half-century from their side came from Joe Small.
New Zealand (1931)
The Kiwis were outstanding in their first outing at the Lord's as they took England to their limits and the two teams had to satisfy with a draw. New Zealand were bowled out for 224 in their first innings but then reduced England to 190 for 7 before Les Ames (137) and Sir Gubby Allen (122) added 246 runs for the eighth wicket to lead their team to 454. New Zealand, however, fought back with Stewie Dempster and Curly Page scoring centuries while Roger Blunt hit 96. Set a target of 240, England were 146 for 5 before the stumps were drawn for the final time.
India (1932)
Indian team tried their best but it was still not enough as England won the game by 158 runs. Mohammad Nissar picked up five wickets as India restricted England to 259 but in reply, they were dismissed for just 189. Skipper Douglas Jardine scored 85* in the second innings and England set India a target of 346 runs. The visitors were bowled out for 187 with Amar Singh being the only half centurion.
Pakistan (1954)
After the first three days were washed out, bowlers had their say in the remaining two days but that wasn't enough as the match ended in a draw. Pakistan were dismissed for 87 in their first innings before Fazal Mahmood and Khan Mohammad reduced England to 117 for 9. Waqar Hasan was the only man to score a fifty. Pakistan were 121 for 3 in their second dig before the captains decided to shake hands.
Sri Lanka (1984)
Sidath Wettimuny, Amal Silva and captain Duleep Mendis all scored centuries during Sri Lanka's run-fest in a Test that was drawn. Sri Lanka plundered 491 for 7 (decl) in their first and in reply, England managed 370 with Allan Lamb scoring 107. Silva then slammed a hundred in the second innings while Mendis missed out on twin tons by just six runs. Sir Ian Botham returned with figures of 6 for 90 in the second essay.
Zimbabwe (2000)
Zimbabwe, who have recently been suspended by ICC, were dismantled by the English side at their first outing at Lord's. They only managed scores of 83 and 123 as their batsmen surrendered to the likes of Darren Gough, Andy Caddick, and Ed Giddins. For England, Graeme Hick and Alec Stewart scored hundreds. The only positive for Zimbabwe came in the form of Heath Streak who registered figures of 6 for 87.
Bangladesh (2005)
Marcus Trescothick (194) and Michael Vaughan (120) slammed solid centuries as England thumped Bangladesh by an innings and 261 runs. Apart from the two, Andrew Strauss and Ian Bell scored 60s. England amassed 528 for 3 (decl) while Bangladesh were dismissed for scores of 108 and 159. The likes of Matthew Hoggard, Steve Harmison, Andrew Flintoff and Simon Jones were all amongst wickets.
