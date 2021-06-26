How The Mace For The ICC World Test Championship Winner Was Created | Watch Video

World Test Champions New Zealand on Friday headed home with the ICC Test Championship mace and a whopping $1.6 million in prize money. The mace was originally designed by the world-renowned Thomas Lyte trophy designer, Trevor Brown, two decades ago in 2000. The ace designer has also overseen numerous elite projects including the English Premier League trophy, the ICC Cricket World Cup and the Guinness Six Nations Trophy.

However, the new trophy for the WTC final, which was presented to New Zealand on Wednesday, was handcrafted in Thomas Lyte’s London workshop.

Prior to the introduction of WTC in 2019 by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the mace used to be handed to the team that topped the Men’s ICC Test Team ranking chart during a given period. However, now the trophy will be in possession of the Black Caps.

While the mace is made of silver and gold, the base of the sterling trophy is made of hardwood. The long handle of the mace looks like a stump and the top of the trophy is designed like a cricket ball, it is made of gold plates.

According to an article published on Thomas Lyte’s website, ICC commissioned them “to handcraft the gold-plated silver trophy in time for the WTC Final between India and New Zealand in Southampton on 18th June 2021.”

Speaking about the mace, Kevin Baker, the CEO and Founder of the luxury English trophy manufacturer, said that the “illustrious” WTC trophy is unlike anything they have ever created and that is what makes it even more special.

“We are a Royal Warrant Holder as goldsmiths and silversmiths to Her Majesty the Queen, so we often work with ceremonial objects, but to combine this tradition with that of a sporting trophy has been a fantastic challenge for our designers and makers,” Baker was quoted as saying on Thomas Lyte’s website.

