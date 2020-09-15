Dream11 is a Game of Skill where you create a team of real players for an upcoming match and compete with other fans for big prizes. Here's a Step-by-step explainer on how to play in Dream11.

How to play Dream11 - Step by step explainer | After months of speculation and a lot of uncertainty, the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to start in the United Arab Emirates. There is a lot of excitement building and this has spiced up the craze to a whole new level and hence, Fantasy Cricket, which includes industry leaders like Dream11 is all set to get huge traction.

How to play fantasy cricket in Dream 11?

You can set up a Dream11 account and complete verification by submitting PAN card and bank account details – this is mandatory in order to withdraw your wallet money into your bank account. The next step is to create your Fantasy XI and hence, it is imperative to understand the rules you know to score the maximum points.

How to join your first Dream11 Fantasy Cricket contest. It is very easy to get started. If you want to play without having to pay money, you can take part in practice matches as well. Dream11 is a Game of Skill where you create a team of real players for an upcoming match and compete with other fans for big prizes.Your team earns points based on your players’ performances in the real-life match, so make sure you make the right choices!

Select A Match

Step 1: Log into your Dream11 account and then select any of the matches which will be visible from the current or upcoming cricket tournaments. Now, before you proceed towards creating your Fantasy XI team – and you have to keep in mind that you put into mind your knowledge and expertise and judgement and pick the players who you think will play a key role in scoring points. Dream11 hosts games across many different sports. Click on an upcoming match you want to play and keep an eye on the match deadline. Every cricket team you build on Dream11 has to have 11 players, of which a maximum of 7 players can be from any one team playing the real-life match.

Player Combinations: Your Dream11 can have different combinations of players, but has to be within the 100 credit cap and must qualify the following team selection criteria

Create Your Teams

Step 2: Now, the time has come when you can create your team with a budget of 100 credits! All you need to do now is to select a game and then click the option ‘Create Team’ which is at the bottom left corner. All you need to do is to pick a minimum of 1 wicket-keeper, between 3 to 5 batsmen, and then 1 to 3 all-rounders as well as 3 to 5 bowlers – the summation of all players should be equal to 100 credits. The different combinations are already listed there. You can pick and choose what you think is the best combination for the particular match. Use your knowledge of sports to pick a team within a budget of 100 credits who you think will score the most points for the selected match.Remember, you can create and join contests with up to 11 teams for every match, so try different combinations to improve your chances of winning.

Step 3: After picking the team, you have to select your team’s Captain and Vice-Captain. The captain gets two times the points scored by him in the actual game. Also, the vice-captain gets one and a half times the points. You can create up to 5 teams and can participate in a single game.

What are credits?

Credits are the cost of a player. In-form and star players typically cost more credits, while inexperienced or non-regular players cost less.

What are Fantasy Points?

Fantasy Points are earned by real-life players on the basis of their performances in a match. For example, players earn points for scoring runs, taking wickets, etc. (cricket), scoring goals, making assists, etc. (football) and similar actions for other sports. You can check out the Fantasy Points System under each sport for more details.

Can I edit my team after I create it?

You can edit your team as many times as you like before the match deadline. Go to My Teams on the match page to check all the teams you have created. Use the Player Info, Teams Selected By (% Sel By) and Tour Points on the Create Team page to understand the competition and find your winning combination.