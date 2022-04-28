How to Stream IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Online And on TV in India

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders are set for a face-off for the second time this season. Both teams are in desperate need of two points after their recent losses in the tournament. While KKR will come into the match with four losses on the trot, Delhi will hope to leave their loss against Rajasthan Royals past them.

Chasing RR’s mammoth 222 runs, Delhi almost snatched victory from the Royals. DC needed 36 off the last over and Rovman Powell managed to hit consecutive sixes in the first three deliveries. However, RR managed to hold on to their nerves and register a 15 run victory.

In their last outing against Gujarat Titans, KKR failed to chase the target of 157 and were eventually restricted to 148 runs in their 20 overs. With a win against DC on Thursday, Shreyas Iyer and co. will look to break their losing streak.

What date IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be played?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on April 28, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Possible XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Line-up: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Delhi Capitals Predicted Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

