- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunMatch Ended231/9(50.0) RR 4.62
ENG
AUS207/10(50.0) RR 4.62
England beat Australia by 24 runs
- 1st ODI - 11 Sep, FriMatch Ended294/9(50.0) RR 5.88
AUS
ENG275/9(50.0) RR 5.88
Australia beat England by 19 runs
- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedUp Next
ENG
AUS
17:30 IST - Manchester
- Match 1 - 19 Sep, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
How to watch IPL 2020 online live
The tournament will be played across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 15, 2020, 6:18 PM IST
Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to take off and we are all excited for the 13th edition. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the tournament has shifted its base to UAE and the first match is slated to take place between defending champions Mumbai Indians and three-time champions Chennai Super Kings. This will be a rematch of the 2019 Indian Premier League finale.
The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will play host to 24 games, while the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host 20 fixtures. Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the remaining 12 league matches.
Now, owing to the changed conditions it will be interesting to see how teams adapt and adjust their team combinations. A number of key players have pulled out from the tournament owing to personal reasons.
Now, there have been few tweaks made to the timings of the matches will be played. There will be a new start time for IPL 2020 matches. The afternoon matches will start from 2:00 PM local time (3:30 PM IST), while the night fixtures will begin from 6:00 PM local time (7:30 PM IST). The league phase has been scheduled till 3rd November, while the final of IPL 2020 will take place on 10th November.
IPL 2020 Telecast and Live streaming details
Owing to the pandemic, and owing to the unprecedented times, people and pundits believe that IPL 2020 will be the most-watched season of all-time. Here we discuss the list of broadcasters that will telecast IPL in different parts of the world.
India: Star Sports Network (Commentary will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali)
Afghanistan: Ariana
Africa (Sub-Sahara): Supersport
Australia: Fox Cricket
Bangladesh: Channel 9
Brunei and Malaysia: Astro
Caribbean: Sportsmax
Hong Kong: PCCW
UAE and Saudi Arabia: BeIN Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sport
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
US: Willow
Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan: Star Sports Network
Where can it be seen online:
Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5347
|124
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|5
|Australia
|3767
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking