How to watch IPL 2020 online live

Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to take off and we are all excited for the 13th edition. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the tournament has shifted its base to UAE and the first match is slated to take place between defending champions Mumbai Indians and three-time champions Chennai Super Kings. This will be a rematch of the 2019 Indian Premier League finale.

The tournament will be played across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will play host to 24 games, while the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host 20 fixtures. Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the remaining 12 league matches.

Now, owing to the changed conditions it will be interesting to see how teams adapt and adjust their team combinations. A number of key players have pulled out from the tournament owing to personal reasons.

Now, there have been few tweaks made to the timings of the matches will be played. There will be a new start time for IPL 2020 matches. The afternoon matches will start from 2:00 PM local time (3:30 PM IST), while the night fixtures will begin from 6:00 PM local time (7:30 PM IST). The league phase has been scheduled till 3rd November, while the final of IPL 2020 will take place on 10th November.

IPL 2020 Telecast and Live streaming details

Owing to the pandemic, and owing to the unprecedented times, people and pundits believe that IPL 2020 will be the most-watched season of all-time. Here we discuss the list of broadcasters that will telecast IPL in different parts of the world.

India: Star Sports Network (Commentary will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali)

Afghanistan: Ariana

Africa (Sub-Sahara): Supersport

Australia: Fox Cricket

Bangladesh: Channel 9

Brunei and Malaysia: Astro

Caribbean: Sportsmax

Hong Kong: PCCW

UAE and Saudi Arabia: BeIN Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sport

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

US: Willow

Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan: Star Sports Network

Where can it be seen online:

Online Streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP