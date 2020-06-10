How Umesh Yadav Travelled for Career-Changing Duleep Trophy Game: Faiz Fazal Recalls

Umesh Yadav is the fittest cricketer in the Indian team, said Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal as he narrated the story of the pacer's growth to the national side.
Fazal, who leads Umesh in domestic cricket, recalled that the two were picked for a Duleep Trophy match in 2009 against a South Zone side that had legends like Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman.
"I think Umesh Yadav is the fittest in the Indian team. That's played a huge role in the advancement of his career. He has also been very hardworking, and he is a humble guy," Fazal said in a chat show with sports commentator Arun Venugopal on his YouTube channel Gethist Creative.
"Believe it or not, in the first year of his Ranji Trophy career, he got picked for the Central Zone side for the Duleep Trophy. Only two of us were picked for the Central Zone side from Vidarbha - Umesh and I.
"I had reached the airport. Poor Umesh was riding pillion on his brother's bike with the kit bag in one hand and a suitcase in another. My aunt, who had come there to drop me, said: 'Look at this poor thing. But you know what? Aise hi log bahut jaldi India khel lete hain (Such hardworking people go on to play for the India team really quickly)' I still remember what she said."
Umesh was not slated to play the match until Praveen Kumar pulled out with illness, recalled Fazal.
"And look at how the stars aligned," he said. "We had some extraordinary fast bowlers in the Central Zone side, such as Pankaj Singh, Praveen Kumar, and Rudra Pratap Singh, apart from Umesh. We were set to play a tremendous South Zone side that included Rahul Dravid, V.V.S. Laxman, and S. Badrinath. Umesh had no chance of playing that game. But, Praveen Kumar took ill and couldn't play the match, so ultimately the only option was to include Umesh. Umesh got a five-for in that game, and he dismissed Dravid, Laxman. He was bowling at a speed of 145-150 kmph. This was a televised game and suddenly there was a lot of chatter about who Umesh Yadav was and how he had suddenly appeared out of nowhere. That was a career defining match for him.
"I have seen him grow tremendously and he soon went on to play for the country. I am so proud that he has gone on to play for India. But, despite playing so much and achieving what he has, he still remains a humble guy. That's more creditable, I think. Ultimately, you will always be remembered for the person you are."
ALSO READ: Was Terrified Bowling to VVS Laxman & Rahul Dravid in Duleep Trophy: Umesh Yadav
Umesh, who picked up 5 for 76 in the first innings, had spoken about the game recently saying he was 'terrified' to bowl to the likes of Dravid and Laxman.
"When I went to play the Duleep Trophy match and got to know the team I would be playing against and I would be bowling against the likes of (Rahul) Dravid and (VVS) Laxman... I was terrified," Umesh had said on Cricbuzz's Youtube chat show Spicy Pitch.
"I had never imagined that I would bowl such a fine spell under such a pressure situation. I took a 5-wicket haul for South Zone and got the big wickets of Dravid and Laxman. That gave me immense confidence."
