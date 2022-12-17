‘How You Feel When Dhoni Comes to bat Against KKR’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Epic Response Sets Twitter Ablaze

Bollywood superstar and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan revealed that legendary captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni makes him nervous whenever he comes to out bat against his team in Indian Premier League. Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders shared a healthy rivalry on the field as they have faced each other twice in IPL finals, SRK’s team emerged victorious in the 2012 edition, while Dhoni’s Yellow Army beat them in 2021 final.

Shah Rukh, who is the news recently for his upcoming big-budget action movie Pathaan, held an AskSRK session on Twitter where several fans asked him some interesting questions.

One of the fans asked him, “How do you feel when MS Dhoni comes to bat against KKR #AskSRK."

How do you feel when MS Dhoni comes to bat against KKR #AskSRK— Aditya 07 (@ImAditya07here) December 17, 2022

SRK replied to the fan, “Ha ha nervous".

Ha ha nervous https://t.co/HOpPh2DBjF— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

The KKR co-owner also said that he will come to the stadium to watch his team in the upcoming season of IPL.

Of course it’s been so long since ipl happened all around india. https://t.co/t9L8Ndntz2— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Can’t wait 💜— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 17, 2022

Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the most successful teams in the IPL. The legendary wicketkeeper batter will return to cricket field next year in IPL as he will once again lead CSK.

Recently, Dhoni trained at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) for the past few days as Chennai Super Kings have also retained him in the squad for the next season.

After retiring from international cricket, Dhoni is only playing in the Indian Premier League and the next season he will be seen once again in the Chennai Super Kings. CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that Dhoni will continue as CSK captain for another season.

CSK announced their retention list for the 2023 season on November 15. The four-time champions released quite a few T20 specialists which included Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa and Chris Jordan. However, CSK has retained the prolific all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. It remains to be seen if Thalaivar can end his glorious career on a high.

