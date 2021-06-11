How Yuvraj Singh Replied With 6 Sixes To A Provocation By Andrew Flintoff In 2007

The T20 World Cup 2007 is a memory that no Indian cricket fan will be able to forget. This was the first T20 World Cup India won under MS Dhoni‘s leadership. However, before winning the T20 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh, Team India’s powerful batsman, accomplished something no one could have predicted.

In a match against England, Yuvraj Singh smashed six sixes in six balls. England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff and Yuvraj Singh had a spat during the match after Flintoff commented something to him following two consecutive boundaries in the previous over. Yuvraj Singh stated this in a podcast.

Yuvraj Singh revealed on the podcast ’22 Yarns’ that he smashed two fours off Flintoff’s ball before hitting Stuart Broad for six sixes, which enraged him. ‘I remember hitting two fours off Flintoff’s balls, and he told me something, and I also answered,’ Yuvraj added. ‘Come here, I’ll bite your neck,’ Flintoff threatened. That battle, according to Yuvraj, was really serious. I felt it necessary to hit every ball for a six.

In this match against England, Yuvraj Singh scored a half-century in just 12 balls. “I struck a six in the first two balls of Broad,” Yuvraj added.

“I have never hit a six-over point in my career. Because the boundary was so lengthy, Collingwood was continuously requesting Broad to deliver a yorker outside the off-stump. Broad, on the other hand, was bowling at my feet. Broad, I’m sure, is nervous. The fifth ball touched the bottom of my bat but flew over Flintoff for 6 runs due to the short boundary. I was expecting a yorker on the last delivery, but Broad threw the ball right on my radar. Flintoff was laughing after hitting six sixes,” Yuvraj recalled.

