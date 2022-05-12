‘How’s the Josh’: David Warner Asks Delhi Capitals Players After Crucial Win Against RR

Delhi Capitals registered an emphatic victory over Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday. DC all-rounder Mitchell Marsh took away all the limelight with his bowling figures - 25/2 and a blistering knock of 89 runs - which played a crucial role in Delhi’s 8-wicket victory. Marsh got support on the other end from David Warner. The opener, who hit his 5th half-century for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022, remained unbeaten.

Later in the dressing room, Warner led charged-up celebrations following the team’s win which kept Delhi’s playoff hopes alive. Warner hit an unbeaten 52, and contributed to the 144-run partnership with Marsh, who was named Man of the Match for his all-round heroics. After the match, a video was shared by the Delhi Capitals’ Twitter handle, which featured Warner leading the celebrations. The Aussie yelled “How’s the josh" in the DC dressing-room while the other players responded with “High sir”.

Warner kickstarted his IPL career with Delhi but later moved to SunRisers Hyderabad. After representing the Orange Army for many years, Warner was roped in by DC in the auction held earlier this year. Notably, Warner had a bitter end to his tenure at SRH, as he was sacked as captain and then dropped from the playing XI after a poor start in IPL 2021. However, the Aussie made sure to level out his grudges with Hyderabad. In the DC vs SRH clash this season, Warner put up a fire cracking show as he ended the game with an unbeaten 92 to help secure victory for DC.

Warner has been in sensational form for Delhi Capitals this IPL season. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament with 427 runs from 10 matches, with an average of 61. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are looking forward to winning their two remaining games against Punjab Kings on May 16 and Mumbai Indians on May 21, to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Delhi Capitals are currently occupying the 5th slot in the 10-team points table as they have won 6 of their 12 games. The Rishabh Pant-led side needs to show their A game in the remaining matches as the race for playoffs is heating up.

