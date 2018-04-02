Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos

IPL 2018: Hrithik Roshan on BCCI's Mind After Ranveer Singh Pulls Out of Opening Ceremony

Baidurjo Bhose |Cricketnext | Updated: April 2, 2018, 1:16 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan performs at the 'Umang Mumbai Police Show 2018' at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)

New Delhi: With Ranveer Singh pulling out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to injury, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking at superstar Hrithik Roshan to agree to woo the audience in the power-packed opening at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the opening game between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on April 7.

Speaking to CricketNext, a senior BCCI official said that Hrithik is an intense performer and while the actor is yet to give the go-ahead, things should fall in place in a day or two.

“The BCCI is looking at Hrithik to woo the audience in what should be a stellar show. Having a performer like him will only raise the bar further. The official announcement should be done in a few days once the deal is signed. It is sad that Ranveer suffered an injury but we wish him a speedy recovery,” the official said.

Ranveer's spokesperson said: "After multiple medical check-ups, the doctors have strongly advised Ranveer Singh to not perform at this year's IPL opening ceremony in which he was doing the finale act. They feel his high-energy performance would only overstrain his shoulder and aggravate the injury."

The IPL opening ceremony has over the years been one of the most spectacular extravaganzas where cricket meets entertainment and it will be no different this year either as the likes of Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Parineeti Chopra will enthrall the fans with their performance in the 45-minute show that has been planned at the Wankhede Stadium.

Speaking to CricketNext, a senior BCCI official had said that reaching out to each and every fan has always been the idea while planning for these opening ceremonies and it is no different this time either as the board believes that these young actors will not only win the hearts of the young fans, but also reach the audience at home ahead of a spectacular season of entertainment on the cricket pitch.

“Varun, Jacqueline, Parineeti and Tamanna are some of the Bollywood stars who will set the stage on fire at the opening. Apart from that, you will also have the likes of Mika and Prabhudeva to entertain the fans. The idea is to not just give those at the ground a good time, but to also give those watching on television a show they will remember in the days to come."

"It is always about starting well and the job is half done. The idea of having different opening ceremonies at different venues did not go down too well with the audience last time round, so this is the plan this time,” the official had said.

First Published: April 2, 2018, 1:15 PM IST

