HRN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Team Indian Women Other T20 Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
HRN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Team Indian Women Other T20 Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports Dream11 Best Picks / Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports Dream11 Captain / Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 9, 2021, 12:18 PM IST
HRN-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | After winning three back-to-back matches, Kini RR Sports have made it to the top spot of the Indian Women Other T20 league’s point table. Heron Sports, on the other hand, registeredtheir first win in the latest match that they played against Ameya Sports on January 8. The team won by 8 wickets. This will not be the first time that the two sides will be meeting in the 14 matches league that is scheduled to conclude on January 12.
The Kini RR Sports and Heron Sports met on January 5 in the match 3 of the Indian Women Other T20 series. In the outing, Kini RR Sports defeated the Heron by 1 run.
The upcoming scheduled match between Heron Sports and Kini RR Sports will take place on Saturday, January 9 at 1:30 PM IST. The game will be played at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru.
HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports: Live Streaming
The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on Women’s criczone.
HRN-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports: Match Details
Saturday, January 9 - 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru.
Follow here for live score
HRN-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports
HRN-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports captain: Divya Gnanananda
HRN-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports vice-captain: Minu Mani
HRN-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports wicketkeeper: Nuzhat Parween
HRN-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports batsmen: Punam Raut, Vellaswamy Vanitha, Divya Gnanananda
HRN-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports all-rounders: Minu Mani, Aditi Rajesh, Prathyusha Challuru
HRN-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports bowlers: Arundhati Reddy, S Akshaya, Monica Patel, Radha Yadav
HRN-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20, Heron Sports probable playing 11 against Kini RR Sports: Divya Gnanananda (c), Shubha Sathish, Ayushi Soni, Asha Joy, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (wk), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Minu Mani, S Akshaya
HRN-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20, Kini RR Sports probable playing 11 against Heron Sports: Prathyusha Challuru (c), Arundhati Reddy, Chandu V Ram, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Punam Raut, Radha Yadav, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Sowmya Gowda, Vellaswamy Vanitha
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking