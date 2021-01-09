HRN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Team Indian Women Other T20 Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports Dream11 Best Picks / Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports Dream11 Captain / Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

HRN-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | After winning three back-to-back matches, Kini RR Sports have made it to the top spot of the Indian Women Other T20 league’s point table. Heron Sports, on the other hand, registeredtheir first win in the latest match that they played against Ameya Sports on January 8. The team won by 8 wickets. This will not be the first time that the two sides will be meeting in the 14 matches league that is scheduled to conclude on January 12.

The Kini RR Sports and Heron Sports met on January 5 in the match 3 of the Indian Women Other T20 series. In the outing, Kini RR Sports defeated the Heron by 1 run.

The upcoming scheduled match between Heron Sports and Kini RR Sports will take place on Saturday, January 9 at 1:30 PM IST. The game will be played at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru.

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports: Live Streaming

The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on Women’s criczone.

HRN-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports: Match Details

Saturday, January 9 - 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru.

HRN-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports

HRN-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports captain: Divya Gnanananda

HRN-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports vice-captain: Minu Mani

HRN-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports wicketkeeper: Nuzhat Parween

HRN-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports batsmen: Punam Raut, Vellaswamy Vanitha, Divya Gnanananda

HRN-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports all-rounders: Minu Mani, Aditi Rajesh, Prathyusha Challuru

HRN-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports bowlers: Arundhati Reddy, S Akshaya, Monica Patel, Radha Yadav

HRN-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20, Heron Sports probable playing 11 against Kini RR Sports: Divya Gnanananda (c), Shubha Sathish, Ayushi Soni, Asha Joy, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (wk), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Minu Mani, S Akshaya

HRN-W vs KNI-W Indian Women Other T20, Kini RR Sports probable playing 11 against Heron Sports: Prathyusha Challuru (c), Arundhati Reddy, Chandu V Ram, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Punam Raut, Radha Yadav, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Sowmya Gowda, Vellaswamy Vanitha