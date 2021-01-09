HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports Dream11 Best Picks / Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports Dream11 Captain / Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

In the first semi-final match of the Indian Women Other T20, Heron Sports will be squaring off against Sheen Sports on Sunday, January 10 at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru. The winning team of this match will be the first team to qualify for the finals of the series.

Heron Sports and Sheen Sports faced each other on January 6. However, the scheduled match got abandoned. Sheen recently beat Ameya in the Saturday match by 27 runs. Herons too had a match with Kini RR on the same date. {Result is awaited for this match}

The HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports match will start from 9:45 AM IST.

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports: Live Streaming

The match is scheduled to start at 9:45 AM IST and will be streamed live on Women’s criczone.

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports: Match Details

Sunday, January 10 - 9:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru.

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports captain: Deepti Sharma

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports vice-captain: Jemimah Rodrigues

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports wicketkeeper: Prathyoosha Kumar

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports batsmen: Jemimah Rodrigues, Simren Henry, Divya Gnanananda

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports all-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Minu Mani

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Rakshitha Krishnappa, Niranjana Nagarajan, Monica Patel, S Akshaya

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20, Heron Sports probable playing 11 against Sheen Sports: Divya Gnanananda (c), Shubha Sathish, Ayushi Soni, Asha Joy, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (wk), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Minu Mani, S Akshaya

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20, Sheen Sports probable playing 11 against Heron Sports: Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Simren Henry, Prathyoosha Kumar, Niranjana Nagarajan, Savi Surendra, Rakshitha Krishnappa (c), Ellutla Padmaja, Vrinda Dinesh, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.