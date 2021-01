Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports Dream11 Best Picks / Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports Dream11 Captain / Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Sheen Sports will aim for a hattrick win in the Indian Women Other T20 series. The team at present have won both the matches and have a total score of four points. Heron Sports, on the other hand, have not managed to open their point bank as yet.

HRN-W vs SHN-W Women Other T20, Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports match is scheduled for 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday, January 6. The fixture will be played at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru.

In the latest match, the Herons were beaten by Kini RR Sports by 1 run, while Sheen won the match against Ameya by eight wickets.

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports: Live Streaming

The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST and will be streamed live on Women’s criczone.

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports: Match Details

Wednesday, January 6 - 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru.

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports captain: Jemimah Rodrigues

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports vice-captain: Divya Gnanananda

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports wicketkeeper: Sanjana Batni

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports batsmen: Ayushi Soni, Divya Gnanananda, Jemimah Rodrigues, Simren Henry

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports all-rounders: Minu Mani, Deepti Sharma

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20 Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports bowlers: Rakshitha Krishnappa, Niranjana Nagarajan, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Monica Pate

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20, Heron Sports probable playing 11 against Sheen Sports: Divya Gnanananda (c), Shubha Sathish, Ayushi Soni, Asha Joy, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (wk), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Minu Mani, S Akshaya

HRN-W vs SHN-W Indian Women Other T20, Sheen Sports probable playing 11 against Heron Sports: Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Savi Surendra, Niranjana Nagarajan, Rakshitha Krishnappa (c), Ellutla Padmaja, Simren Henry, Prathyoosha Kumar, Vrinda Dinesh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Chandasi Krishnamurthy.