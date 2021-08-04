HRO vs AF Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 match, August 04, 12:00 pm IST

HRO vs AF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 between Helsingborg Royals and Ariana AKIF: Helsingborg Royals will square off against Ariana AKIF in the 9th and 10th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malmo. Both the matches will be played at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 04, Wednesday at 12:00 pm IST and 02:00 pm IST respectively.

Helsingborg Royals are enjoying a decent run in the ECS T10 Malmo 2021. The team started their campaign in the T10 competition with a victory against Ariana CC by seven wickets. However, the Royals failed to maintain the winning momentum as they lost their next match against the same opposition. Helsingborg find themselves at the third position on the points table with one victory and one loss.

Ariana AKIF, on the other hand, have emerged as a team to beat in the competition. Ariana have been unbeatable thus far as they have secured victory in both their league games. The team is currently atop the standings. Ariana AKIF defeated Malmo CC in the first two matches by 18 runs and 29 runs respectively.

Ahead of the ECS T10 Malmo 2021 match between Helsingborg Royals and Ariana AKIF; here is everything you need to know:

HRO vs AF Telecast

The Helsingborg Royals vs Ariana AKIF match will not be broadcasted in India.

HRO vs AF Live Streaming

The match between HRO vs AF is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

HRO vs AF Match Details

The upcoming matches of the ECS T10 Malmo 2021 will be played between Helsingborg Royals and Ariana AKIF at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona on August 04, Wednesday at 12:00 pm IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 02:00 pm IST.

HRO vs AF Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Abdul Naser

Vice-Captain- Madhan Prabu Raman

Suggested Playing XI for HRO vs AF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Madhan Prabu Raman

Batsmen: Davinder Singh, Khaled Mohammad, Kirthan Duttulur

All-rounders: Prasanjit Behera, Delawar Khan, Abdul Naser

Bowlers: Rohit Saproo, Sadashiv Gour, Sedik Sahak, Yousaf Babak

HRO vs AF Probable XIs:

Helsingborg Royals: Chandru Ganesan, Davinder Singh, Kirthan Duttulur, Phani Pramod Kompella, Madhan Prabu Raman (c & wk), Abinash Panda, Prasanjit Behera, Sachin Shetty, Rohit Saproo, Sadashiv Gour, Suhas Shetty

Ariana AKIF: Javid Khan, Karan Singh, Dharmender Singh (c), Delawar Khan, Abdul Naser, Anudeep Gudimella, Maly Gholum, Yousaf Babak, Sedik Sahak, Ihsan Ullah Shirzad, Khaled Mohammad

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here