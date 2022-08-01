HS vs MAK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Shpagaeeza Cricket League match, August 01, 2:45 PM IST

HS vs MAK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Shpagaeeza Cricket League match between Hindukush Strikers and the Mis Ainak Knights: Mis Ainak Knights will be fighting for a playoff spot in the Shpagaeeza Cricket League as they will have a faceoff with Hindukush Strikers. Knights are currently sixth in the points table with two victories from six league matches.

A victory on Monday will ensure direct qualification for the team as they have a better net run rate than their competitors. Knights have not been in good form lately as they lost their last two games against Amo Sharks and Boost Defenders by five wickets and four runs.

Hindukush Strikers are already out of the trophy race. The team could win just one match while they ended up losing their other five games. Strikers are occupying the second-last place in the points table. As they are on a four-match losing streak, Mis Ainak Knights are the favorites to win the Monday match.

Ahead of the match between Hindukush Strikers and the Mis Ainak Knights, here is everything you need to know:

Hindukush Strikers vs Mis Ainak Knights game will not be telecast in India.

The HS vs MAK fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

The Hindukush Strikers and Mis Ainak Knights will play against each other at Kabul International Cricket Stadium at 2:45 PM IST on August 01, Monday.

Captain – Hazratullah Zazai

Vice-Captain – Nangeyalia Kharote

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Shahzad

Batters: Allah Noor, Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan

All-rounders: Zubaid Akbari, Nangeyalia Kharote, Akbar Musazai, Gulbadin Naib

Bowlers: Zahir Khan, Mir Hamza, Amir Hamza

Hindukush Strikers: Abdullah Adil, Hazratullah Zazai (c), Zia Ul Haq Essakhail, Nisar Wahdat, Zubaid Akbari, Muslim Musa, Imran Mohammadi, Miram Gul Shinwari, Akbar Musazai, Matiullah, Jalat Khan (wk)

Mis Ainak Knights: Bilal Sami, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Riaz Hassan, Allah Noor, Asghar Afghan (c), Amir Hamza, Zahir Khan, Mir Hamza, Allah Ghazanfar, Gulbadin Naib, Nangeyalia Kharote

