HS vs MD Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Afghanistan One-day Cup 2022, May 16, 10 AM IST

HS vs MD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022 match between Hindokush Strikers and Maiwand Defenders: In the fifth match of the Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022, Hindokush Strikers will go one-on-one against Maiwand Defenders. The two teams are all set to play against each other at the Khost Cricket Stadium on Monday, May 16.

Maiwand Defenders will aim to make a comeback to the winning ways on Monday. The team made a dream start to the league by winning its opening match against Pamir Legends by ten runs. However, they failed to impress in their second game against Hindokush Strikers.

Defenders scored only 129 runs while following the total of 232 runs. With one victory, Maiwand Defenders are second in the points table. Hindokush Strikers, on the other hand, are at the top of the table. After winning against Maiwand Defenders, Strikers outplayed Pamir Legends by three runs. They are favorites to score another victory against Defenders on Monday.

Ahead of the match between Hindokush Strikers and Maiwand Defenders, here is everything you need to know:

HS vs MD Telecast

Hindokush Strikers vs Maiwand Defenders game will not be telecast in India

HS vs MD Live Streaming

The Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HS vs MD Match Details

HS vs MD match will be played at the Khost Cricket Stadium at 10 AM IST on May 16, Monday.

HS vs MD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sharafuddin Ashraf

Vice-captain: Usman Ghani

Suggested Playing XI for HS vs MD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Afsar Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad

Batters: Darwish Rasooli, Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran

Bowlers: Zia-ur-Rehman, Nijat Masood, Zahir Khan

HS vs MD Probable XIs

Hindokush Strikers: Afsar Zazai(wk), Fareed Ahmad, Farhan Zakhil, Zia-ur-Rehman, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masood, Asif Musazai

Maiwand Defenders: Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf (c), Yamin Ahmadzai, Ikram Alikhil, Zubaid Akbari

