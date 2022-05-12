HS vs PAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022 match, May 12, 10:00 AM IST

HS vs PAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022 match between Hindokush Strikers and Pamir Legends: Hindokush Strikers and Pamir Legends will have a go at each other for the first time in the Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022 on Thursday at the Khost Cricket Stadium.

Pamir Legends lost the curtain-raiser to Maiwand Defenders by 10 runs. Despite the loss, Pamir Legends have a lot of positives to take from the game. Shahidullah Kamal and Samiullah Shinwari were in terrific form with the bat. Kamal scored 73 runs while Shinwari played a knock of 52 runs. Their efforts went in vain as Pamir fell ten runs short while chasing the target of 254 runs.

In the case of the Hindokush Strikers, the team is occupying the top place in the points table following their 80-run victory over Maiwand Defenders. It was an outstanding bowling performance by the team as they convincingly defended 232 runs in 50 overs. Nijat Masood and Zia-ur-Rehman were the picks of the bowlers with three wickets each.

Ahead of the match between Hindokush Strikers and Pamir Legends, here is everything you need to know:

HS vs PAL Telecast

Hindokush Strikers vs Pamir Legends game will not be telecast in India.

HS vs PAL Live Streaming

The Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HS vs PAL Match Details

HS vs PAL match will be played at the Khost Cricket Stadium at 10:00 AM IST on May 12, Thursday.

HS vs PAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Hazratullah Zazai

Vice-Captain - Najibullah-Zadran

Suggested Playing XI for HS vs PAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Afsar Zazai

Batters: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Najibullah-Zadran

Bowlers: Sayed Shirzad, Zia-ur-Rehman, Nijat Masood, Zahir Khan

HS vs PAL Probable XIs:

Hindokush Strikers: Zia-ur-Rehman, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Afsar Zazai(wk), Fareed Ahmad, Farhan Zakhil, Asif Musazai, Karim Janat, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masood

Pamir Legends: Sayed Shirzad, Rahmat Shah, Shahidullah Kamal, Hazratullah Zazai, Ihsanullah, Abdul Hadi(wk), Amir Hamza, Bilal Sami, Abidullah Taniwal, Gulbadin Naib, Samiullah Shinwari

