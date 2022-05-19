HS vs PAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022 match, May 20, 10:00 AM IST

HS vs PAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022 match between Hindokush Strikers and Pamir Legends: Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022 will conclude with the final between Hindokush Strikers and Pamir Legends. The high-profile game will be played at the Khost Cricket Stadium on April 20, Friday.

Pamir Legends didn’t do well in the league round. They won just one of their four league matches. Their only victory in the competition came against Miawand Defenders by three wickets. The team was successful in occupying a place in the final due to a better net run rate.

The Hindokush Strikers were absolutely sensational in group games. The team won all four matches to take the pole position. Strikers are the favorites to lift the trophy as they defeated Pamir Legends by 24 and three runs in the group games.

Ahead of the match between Hindokush Strikers and Pamir Legends, here is everything you need to know:

HS vs PAL Telecast

Hindokush Strikers vs Pamir Legends game will not be telecast in India.

HS vs PAL Live Streaming

The Afghanistan One Day Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HS vs PAL Match Details

HS vs PAL match will be played at the Khost Cricket Stadium at 10:00 AM IST on May 20, Friday.

HS vs PAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Shahidullah Kamal

Vice-Captain – Rahmat Shah

Suggested Playing XI for HS vs PAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Afsar Zazai

Batters: Rahmat Shah, Ihsanullah Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Asif Musazai

All-rounders: Shahidullah Kamal, Amir Hamza, Samiullah Shenwari

Bowlers: Zia Ur Rehman, Sayed Shirzad, Nijat Masood

HS vs PAL Probable XIs:

Hindokush Strikers: Asif Musazai, Nijat Masood, Najibullah Zadran (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Afsar Zazai (wk), Fareed Ahmad, Farhan Zakhil, Zahir Khan, Abdul Rahman, Zia-ur-Rehman

Pamir Legends: Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Hadi (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah (c), Samiullah Shinwari, Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim, Mohammad Saleem, Amir Hamza, Sayed Shirzad

