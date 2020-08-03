HSC vs MCC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Malmo Helsingborg Sports Club vs Malmohus Cricket Club – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 3, 2020

HSC vs MCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malmo | Hosts Malmohus, Ariana, Ariana AKIF, Evergreen, Gothenburg, Helsingborg Royals, Karlskrona, Karlskrona Zalmi, Malmo Kings and Malmo feature over five days in 25 fast and furious T10 matches from the picturesque beachside ground in Malmo Limhamnsfaltet. Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
HSC vs MCC ECS T10 Malmo Live Streaming Details
European Cricket Network and on FanCode
HSC vs MCC ECS T10 Malmo Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
HSC vs MCC ECS T10 Malmo Match Details
August 3 – 3:00 PM IST from Limhamnsfältet in Malmo
HSC vs MCC ECS T10 Malmo My Dream11 Team
HSC vs MCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Madhan Prabhu Raman (VICE CAPTAIN), Ankit Gupta
HSC vs MCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Abhinash Panda, Davinder Singh, Sachin Khairnar
HSC vs MCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Rohit Saproo, Sheron Nord (CAPTAIN), Prasanjit Behera
HSC vs MCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Satish Kohri, Shahbaz Hussain, Sadashiv Gour
HSC vs MCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Helsingborg Sports Club : Pramod Chandrasekaraiah, Madhan Prabh Raman, Abinash Panda, Davinder Singh, Rohit Saproo, Prasanjit Behera, Satish Kohri, Sadashiv Gour, Prabhu Ramakrishnan, Sahil Rathod, Phani Pramod Kompella
Malmohus Cricket Club : Ankit Gupta, Stephan Rutalnd, Dheeraj Malhotra, Sachin Kharinar, Vishrut Krashak, Pawan Singh, Usman Safi, Ben Tew, Samath Ohlen, Shahbaz Hussain, Faraz Muneer
