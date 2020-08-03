HSC vs MCC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Malmo Helsingborg Sports Club vs Malmohus Cricket Club – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 3, 2020

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Cricketnext Staff |August 3, 2020, 12:36 PM IST
HSC vs MCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malmo | Hosts Malmohus, Ariana, Ariana AKIF, Evergreen, Gothenburg, Helsingborg Royals, Karlskrona, Karlskrona Zalmi, Malmo Kings and Malmo feature over five days in 25 fast and furious T10 matches from the picturesque beachside ground in Malmo Limhamnsfaltet. Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

HSC vs MCC ECS T10 Malmo Live Streaming Details

European Cricket Network and on FanCode

HSC vs MCC ECS T10 Malmo Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

HSC vs MCC ECS T10 Malmo Match Details

August 3 – 3:00 PM IST from Limhamnsfältet in Malmo

HSC vs MCC ECS T10 Malmo My Dream11 Team

HSC vs MCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Madhan Prabhu Raman (VICE CAPTAIN), Ankit Gupta

HSC vs MCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Abhinash Panda, Davinder Singh, Sachin Khairnar

HSC vs MCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Rohit Saproo, Sheron Nord (CAPTAIN), Prasanjit Behera

HSC vs MCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Satish Kohri, Shahbaz Hussain, Sadashiv Gour

HSC vs MCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Helsingborg Sports Club : Pramod Chandrasekaraiah, Madhan Prabh Raman, Abinash Panda, Davinder Singh, Rohit Saproo, Prasanjit Behera, Satish Kohri, Sadashiv Gour, Prabhu Ramakrishnan, Sahil Rathod, Phani Pramod Kompella

Malmohus Cricket Club : Ankit Gupta, Stephan Rutalnd, Dheeraj Malhotra, Sachin Kharinar, Vishrut Krashak, Pawan Singh, Usman Safi, Ben Tew, Samath Ohlen, Shahbaz Hussain, Faraz Muneer

