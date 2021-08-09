HSG vs LND Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 match, August 09, 04:00 PM IST

HSG vs LND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Malmo 2021 between Hisingens and Lund:Hisingens will square off against Lund in the 27th and 28th matches of the ongoing 2021 edition of the ECS T10 Malmo. Both the matches will be played at the Landdkrona Cricket Club in Landdkrona on August 09, Friday at 04:00 PM IST and 06:00 pm IST, respectively.

Hisingens will be playing their first match of the ECS T10 Malmo on Monday. Without playing any game in the T10 Championship so far, Hisingens Cricket Club are placed at the fourth position on the Group B points table.

Lund, on the other hand, started their campaign in the ECS T10 Malmo on a winning note. The team delivered a comprehensive performance in the first match as they scripted a victory against Malmohus by five wickets. Lund’s second match against the same opposition was abandoned due to rain. The franchise is currently second in the Group B points table with three points under their belt.

Ahead of the match between Hisingens and Lund; here is everything you need to know:

HSG vs LND Telecast

The Hisingens vs Lund match will not be broadcasted in India.

HSG vs LND Live Streaming

The match between HSG vs LND is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HSG vs LND Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Malmo 2021 will be played between Hisingens and Lund at the Landdkrona Cricket Club in Landdkrona on August 09, Monday at 04:00 PM IST. The reverse clash between the two teams will be played on the same day at the same venue at 06:00 pm IST.

HSG vs LND Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Inderjeet Singh

Vice-Captain- Debarchan Dash

Suggested Playing XI for HSG vs LND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Hardeep Virk

Batsmen: Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Kamaljeet Singh Bharaj, Abdul Ismail

All-rounders: Chaitanya Kilari, Debarchan Dash, Ashfaq Ali, Raja Mavuduru

Bowlers: Rajeev Ranjan Swain, Inderjeet Singh, Wahab Ul Hassan

HSG vs LND Probable XIs:

Hisingens: Rajeev Swain, Shankar Padmanabhan, Abhinav Kamma, Joracin John, Chaitanya Kilari, Sudheer Kavala, Sriram Sridhar, Srikannan Selvaraj, Gokul Seenivasan, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Janardhana Kakarla

Lund: Praveen Papareddy, Debarchan Dash, Usman Zia, Wahab Hassan, Inder Singh, Puneeth Shivarudrappa, Ashfaq Ali, Oktai Gholami, Javed Mohamad, Hardeep Virk, Shashank Bhanuprakash

