HSG vs MAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's ECS T10 Sweden 2022 match, May 9, Landskorna Cricket Club, Landskrona, Sweden, 4:30 pm IST

Hisingens will face a depleted Malmohus today in the ECS T10 Sweden 2022 tournament. The two teams will face each other twice today. Both the matches are scheduled to be played at the Landskorna Cricket Club, in Sweden.

Hisingens are currently at second spot in the Group B. They have till now won their two matches in the ongoing edition of the ECS T10 Sweden 2022 tournament. In their last match, Hisingens managed to beat United by a convincing margin of eight wickets.

On the other hand, Malmohus have played two matches but they are yet to win their first match in the tournament. Malmohus are currently languishing at the bottom of Group B.

Ahead of the match between Hisingens vs Malmohus, here is everything you need to know:

HSG vs MAM Telecast

Hisingens vs Malmohus game will not be telecast in India.

HSG vs MAM Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Sweden 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HSG vs MAM Match Details

The HSG vs MAM match will be played at the Landskrona Cricket Club,

Landskrona, in Sweden on Monday, May 9, at 4:30 pm IST.

HSG vs MAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Vaibhav Joshi

Vice-Captain: Dheeraj Malhotra

Suggested Playing XI for HSG vs MAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ankit Gupta

Batsmen: Dheeraj Malhotra, Rakesh Srikanth, Nithin Ramakrishna

All-rounders: Chaitanya Kilari, Gokul Seenivasan, R Ashraf, Sandeep Mallidi

Bowlers: Abhinav Kamma, Sadashiv Gour, Vaibhav Joshi

Hisingens vs Malmohus Possible Starting XI:

Hisingens Predicted Starting Line-up: Chaitanya Kilari, Nithin Ramakrishna, Gokul Seenivasan (captain), Rakesh Srikanth, Nizam Shahul, Ravikumar Nanjundaswamy, Janardhan Kakarla, Sudheer Apparao (wicketkeeper), Abhinav Kamma, Vaibhav Joshi, Thawheed Sathick

Malmohus Predicted Starting Line-up: Dheeraj Malhotra, Sambit Pattanaik, Ankit Gupta (captain), Rizwan Tarar, Sheron Nord, Prasanjit Behera, Ashish Rajput, Varjun Vinod (wicketkeeper), Sandeep Mallidi, Sadashiv Gour, Naz Maddy

