HSG vs SSD Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenburg Hisingen CC vs Seaside CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 14, 2020

HSG vs SSD Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenburg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.
July 14 – 5:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg
HSG vs SSD Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Harinder Koranga
HSG vs SSD Dream11 Team Batsmen: Rubal Pathak, Mokhtar Ghulami (VICE CAPTAIN), Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Mohit Dhir
HSG vs SSD Dream11 Team All-rounders: Amit Jain, Afran Arif, Muqadar Saleem (CAPTAIN)
HSG vs SSD Dream11 Team Bowlers: Ashiq Hussain, Chaitanya Kilari, Usman Sarwar
Hisingen CC Muqadar Saleem, Aritra Nag, Praveen Kumar, Tafheem Masoodi, Amit Jain, Bharat Konka, Mohit Dhir, Rajeev, Gourav Aggarwal, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Chaitanya Kilari.
Seaside CC Ammar Zafar, Rubal Pathak, Arfan Arif, Umair Chaudary, Mokhtar Ghulami, Zawar Hussain, Shreyas Murthy, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Babar Farooq, Usman Sarwar.
