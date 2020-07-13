Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES GOTHENBURG, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 13 July, 2020

Watan Zalmi CC

0/0 (0.0)

Watan Zalmi CC
v/s
Hisingen CC
Hisingen CC

Toss won by Watan Zalmi CC (decided to bat)
Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES GOTHENBURG, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 13 July, 2020

Almhult CC

70 (9.5)

Almhult CC
v/s
Watan Zalmi CC
Watan Zalmi CC

73/4 (9.5)

Toss won by Almhult CC (decided to bat)

HSG vs WZC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenberg Hisingen CC vs Watan Zalmi CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 13, 2020

HSG vs WZC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HSG vs WZC Dream11 Best Picks / HSG vs WZC Dream11 Captain / HSG vs WZC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 13, 2020, 4:21 PM IST
HSG vs WZC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Gothenberg Hisingen CC vs Watan Zalmi CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 13, 2020

HSG vs WZC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Gothenberg | Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg - Seven teams are participating – Älmhult, Hisingen, Linköping, Jönköping, Kristianstad, Seaside and Watan Zalmi in 25 high-octane T10 matches over five days in Gothenburg. Every game is live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network, on FreeSports TV in UK and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.


HSG vs WZC ECS T10 Gothenberg Live Streaming Details


Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode


HSG vs WZC ECS T10 Gothenberg Live Score/Scorecard


FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE


HSG vs WZC ECS T10 Gothenberg Match Details


July 13 – 5:30 PM IST from Kviberg in Gothenburg


HSG vs WZC ECS T10 Gothenberg My Dream11 Team


HSG vs WZC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Waissullah Safi


HSG vs WZC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Muqadar Saleem, Aritra Nag, Fareed Mohammed (VICE CAPTAIN), Rimon Chandra Saha


HSG vs WZC Dream11 Team All-rounders: MD Nabil (CAPTAIN), S.Abdul Haq, Niaz Mohammad


HSG vs WZC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Mohit Dhir, Sabaun Shirzad, Tafheem Masoodi


HSG vs WZC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs


Hisingen CC Muqadar Saleem, Aritra Nag, Praveen Kumar, Tafheem Masoodi, Fareed Mohammed, Bharat Konka, Mohit Dhir, Rajeev, Gourav Aggarwal, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Shankar Padmanabhan.


Watan Zalmi CC MD Nabil, Rimon Chandra Saha, Waleed Ilyas, Taimur Khan, Niaz Mohammad, S.Abdul Haq, Abid Khan, Sabaun Shirzad, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Eywazollah Raisi.


