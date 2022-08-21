HT vs BB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, And Probable Playing XIs for Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match, August 21, 7:00 PM IST

HT vs BB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Hubli Tigers and Bengaluru Blasters: Hubli Tigers will play against Bengaluru Blasters in the Sunday evening match of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022. The two teams will clash against each other for the second time in the league. In their first match, the Tigers defeated the Blasters by four wickets. HT were brilliant with the bat as they scored 139 runs in 15.5 overs.

Speaking of the overall performance, Hubli Tigers are fourth in the standings. They have collected eight points so far from four wins and losses each. Their last encounter against Shivamogga Strikers saw them scoring a victory by eight wickets.

Bengaluru Blasters, on the other hand, didn’t enjoy a good time in their last fixture against Gulbarga Mystics. The team failed to defend the score of 144 and lost by six wickets. They will hope to get back to the winning ways at the earliest to continue their stay at the top of the table.

Ahead of the match between Hubli Tigers and Bengaluru Blasters, here is everything you need to know:

HT vs BB Telecast

Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

HT vs BB Live Streaming

Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HT vs BB Match Details

HT vs BB match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium at 7:00 PM IST on August 21, Sunday.

HT vs BB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – B U Shivkumar

Vice-Captain – Mayank Agarwal

Suggested Playing XI for HT vs BB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shishir Bhavane, Shivkumar Rakshith

Batters: B U Shivkumar, Aneesh KV, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounders: Tushar Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Gneshwar Naveen

Bowlers: Ronit More, Vasuki Koushik, Rishi Bopanna



HT vs BB Probable XIs:

Hubli Tigers: Sagar Solanki, Abhimanyu Mithun (c), B U Shivkumar, Liyan Khan, Gneshwar Naveen, Luvnith Sisodia, Vasuki Koushik, Zahoor Farooqi, Saurabh Srivastava, Tushar Singh, Shishir Bhavane (wk)

Bengaluru Blasters: Aneesh KV, Shivkumar Rakshith(w), LR Chethan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Ronit More, Pradeep T, Aniruddha Joshi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kranthi Kumar, Rishi Bopanna, Kumar LR

