HT vs DRX Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for European Cricket League 2022 match 9, February 8, 7:30 PM IST

HT vs DRX Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s European Cricket League 2022 match between Helsinki Titans and Dreux:

The Helsinki Tigers (HT) will take on Dreux (DRE) in the ninth match of the European Cricket League 2022 on Tuesday, February 8, at the Cartama Oval in Cartama. The upcoming match will be the third for the DRX team in this ongoing tournament, they are yet to play their second match against Svanholm (SVH) on Tuesday at 1:30 PM IST. Dreux lost their tournament opener against the Austrian Cricket Tigers (ACT) on Monday by 16 runs. They are currently placed fourth in the Group A points table and will be hoping for better fortunes in both of Tuesday’s fixtures.

On the other hand, the Helsinki Tigers occupy the third spot after registering a win and a loss each from their opening two games. They started off their campaign with a 10-run loss against Tunbridge Wells (TW), but were quick to showcase their fighting spirit with a massive nine-wicket triumph over Stars CC on Monday. The team will be aiming to continue their winning streak in their match of the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Helsinki Titans and Dreux; here is everything you need to know:

HT vs DRX Telecast

HT vs DRX match will not be telecasted in India.

HT vs DRX Live Streaming

The Helsinki Titans vs Dreux game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HT vs DRX Match Details

The Helsinki Titans vs Dreux contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama at 7:30 PM IST, on Tuesday, February 8.

HT vs DRX Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abdul Ahad Qureshi

Vice-Captain: Ghulam Abbas Butt

Suggested Playing XI for HT vs DRX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Zakiullah Kamal

Batters: Wahi Abdul, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Abdul Ahad Qureshi

All-rounders: Kamran Ahmadzai, Tabish Bhatti, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Adnan Syed

Bowlers: Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Yaseen Afridi, Obaidullah Sadiqui

HT vs DRX Probable XIs:

Helsinki Tigers: Aniketh Pusthay, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Adnan Syed, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Jagmeet Sidhu Singh, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Zakiullah Kamal, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Zahidullah Kamal, Khalid Rahman Mangal

Dreux: Hamza Niaz, Ahmad Nabi, Mohammad Nisar, Tabish Bhatti, Zahir Ammar, Alexander Harkook, Wahi Abdul, Mohammad Wahab Khan, Kamran Ahmadzai, Yaseen Afridi, Mohammad Chowdhury

