HT vs GMY, Maharaja Trophy T20 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics, August 12, 3 PM IST

HT vs GMY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (August 12) Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Hubli Tigers and Gulbarga Mystics: The Hubli Tigers will take the field to clash against Gulbarga Mystics on Friday, August 12. The thrilling encounter will unfold at Mysore’s Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Stadium at 3:00 pm IST.

It’s been an uphill struggle for the Hubli Tigers as they have lost all their fixtures so far. The Tigers were absolutely battered by the Mysore Warriors in their most recent fixture. The batting clearly looks brittle as the players have failed to occupy the crease for long periods of time. Apart from some individual brilliance from all-rounder Luvnith Sisodia, the Tigers have not put out anything significant.

On the contrary, the Gulbarga Mystics are coming in high on confidence after securing an impressive 9-wicket win over the Mysore Warriors. The Manish Pandey-led side has one of the strongest rosters on paper. After a few hiccups, it seems that the side has now found their feet and will be looking to carry forward their winning momentum. However, star opener Devdutt Padikkal’s below-par performance will be a concern for the Mystics.

Will the Tigers be able to withstand the Mystics’ might? Only time will tell!

Ahead of the match between Hubli Tigers and Gulbarga Mystics; here is everything you need to know:

HT vs GMY Telecast

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Hubli Tigers and Gulbarga Mystics will not be telecast in India.

HT vs GMY Live Streaming

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Hubli Tigers and Gulbarga Mystics will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HT vs GMY Match Details

The HT vs GMY match will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore on Friday, August 12, at 3:00 pm IST.

HT vs GMY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Manish Pandey

Vice-Captain: Ritesh Bhatkal

Suggested Playing XI for HT vs GMY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Kruthik Krishna

Batters: Manish Pandey, Liyan Khan, CA Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Ritesh Bhatkal, Tushar Singh

Bowlers: Saurabh Srivastava, Sagar Solanki, Pranav Bhatia, Abhilash Shetty

Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics Possible XIs

Hubli Tigers Predicted Line-up: Abhimanyu Mithun (c), B U Shivkumar, Liyan Khan, Gneshwar Naveen, Tushar Singh, Shishir Bhavane (wk), Luvnith Sisodia, Vasuki Koushik, Zahoor Farooqi, Saurabh Srivastava, Sagar Solanki

Gulbarga Mystics Predicted Line-up: CA Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey (c), Kruthik Krishna (wk), KL Shrijith, Mohith BA, Manoj Bhandage, Ritesh Bhatkal, Pranav Bhatia, Abhilash Shetty, Vidhwath Kaverappa

