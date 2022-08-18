HT vs MW Dream11 Team Prediction: Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Maharaja Trophy T20 Match in Mysore

HT vs MW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (August 18) Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Hubli Tigers and Mysore Warriors: Action continues in the Maharaja T20 Trophy as Hubli Tigers (HT) will take the field against Mysore Warriors (MW) on Thursday, August 18 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysore.

The Mysore Warriors look good as of now in the league. The side has triumphed on 4 occasions in the seven matches played so far and are waiting to snatch the top spot from the Bengaluru Blasters. Skipper Karun Nair has been instrumental in the Warrior’s good run of form along with their star players Shreyas Gopal and Shubhang Hegde firing on various junctures.

Meanwhile, the Hubli Tigers have been extremely inconsistent in the league. The Abhimanyu Mithun-led side have displayed scintillating performances in their three victories. However, they looked just a shadow of themselves in the huge and humiliating defeats they faced this season. Currently struggling in the fifth spot, the Tigers will have to pull up their socks and string up victories to qualify for the playoffs.

Ahead of the match between Hubli Tigers and Mysore Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

HT vs MW Telecast

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Hubli Tigers and Mysore Warriors will not be telecast in India.

HT vs MW Live Streaming

The Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 match between Hubli Tigers and Mysore Warriors will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HT vs MW Match Details

The HT vs MW match will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground, Mysore on Thursday, August 18, at 7:00 pm IST.

HT vs MW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Karun Nair

Vice-Captain: Shubhang Hegde

Suggested Playing XI for HT vs MW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shishir Bhavane, Nihal Ullal

Batsmen: Luvnith Sisodia, Karun Nair, Shivraj S

All-rounders: Tushar Singh, Shubhang Hegde, Pavan Deshpande

Bowlers: Nitin Bhille, Zahoor Farooqi, Vidyadhar Patil

Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors Possible Starting XI:

Hubli Tigers Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhimanyu Mithun (c), B U Shivkumar, Liyan Khan, Gneshwar Naveen, Tushar Singh, Shishir Bhavane (wk), Luvnith Sisodia, Vasuki Koushik, Zahoor Farooqi, Saurabh Srivastava, Sagar Solanki

Mysore Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: Karun Nair(c), Nihal Ullal(wk), Pavan Deshpande, Shreyas Gopal, Shubhang Hegde, Shivraj S, Aditya Goyal, Nitin Bhille, Lochan Appanna, Vidyadhar Patil, Prateek Jain

