Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ECS ST GALLEN, 2020 Bronze Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 26 June, 2020

2ND INN

Cossonay CC

104/3 (10.0)

Cossonay CC
v/s
Winterthur CC
Winterthur CC*

54/3 (5.2)

Winterthur CC need 51 runs in 28 balls at 10.92 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Huge Flaw in Waqar Younis' Judgment, Time Mushtaq Ahmed Achieves Results: Aamir Sohail

Former Pakistan batsman Aamir Sohail has questioned bowling coach Waqar Younis' judgment

Cricketnext Staff |June 26, 2020, 5:50 PM IST
Huge Flaw in Waqar Younis' Judgment, Time Mushtaq Ahmed Achieves Results: Aamir Sohail

Former Pakistan batsman Aamir Sohail has questioned bowling coach Waqar Younis' judgment, raising queries on why Muhammad Musa has not been picked for Pakistan's tour of England.

Musa, 19, made his Test debut in Australia late last year at Adelaide but went wicketless. He has not played a Test after that and isn't a part of the touring party to England.

"I am curious as to why Musa Khan, who was hailed as a Test player and given a debut against Australia, was then discarded from the Pakistan squad bound for England," Sohail wrote in his column for PakPassion.net. "This shows a huge flaw in Bowling Coach Waqar Younis’s judgement as it’s difficult to understand why Musa didn’t find a place in the original squad.

"He could well make it to England given the Covid-19 tests situation, but the fact is that he wasn’t deemed to be good enough to be part of the initial squad whereas Sohail Khan has been brought back into the fold."

ALSO READ: Pakistan Cricket Board May Relax Covid-19 Testing Policy for England Tour 

Sohail was also critical of spin coach Mushtaq Ahmed, saying the former legspinner has to repay Pakistan Cricket Board's consistent faith in him.

"Given that the state of pitches in England will be very fresh due to no cricket being played so far, off-spinners are not likely to figure much, but fast-bowlers and leg-spinners will be of much more use. We all know that Yasir Shah has been struggling to perform in Tests and Shadab Khan, if he does make it to England will need the services of a leg-spinner as a bowling coach," Sohail wrote.

"So, to take Mushtaq Ahmed on the tour of England as a spin bowling coach is a logical decision. However, there are huge doubts about what he actually brings to the table in terms of a proven track record in helping players to improve. However, since PCB have entrusted him with the role of a spin bowling coach, one can only presume that they believe in him, but it’s about time he achieved and repaid PCB’s faith in him."

#antumohmuhammad musamushtaq ahmedWaqar Younis

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more