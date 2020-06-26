Huge Flaw in Waqar Younis' Judgment, Time Mushtaq Ahmed Achieves Results: Aamir Sohail

Former Pakistan batsman Aamir Sohail has questioned bowling coach Waqar Younis' judgment, raising queries on why Muhammad Musa has not been picked for Pakistan's tour of England.
Musa, 19, made his Test debut in Australia late last year at Adelaide but went wicketless. He has not played a Test after that and isn't a part of the touring party to England.
"I am curious as to why Musa Khan, who was hailed as a Test player and given a debut against Australia, was then discarded from the Pakistan squad bound for England," Sohail wrote in his column for PakPassion.net. "This shows a huge flaw in Bowling Coach Waqar Younis’s judgement as it’s difficult to understand why Musa didn’t find a place in the original squad.
"He could well make it to England given the Covid-19 tests situation, but the fact is that he wasn’t deemed to be good enough to be part of the initial squad whereas Sohail Khan has been brought back into the fold."
Pakistan Cricket Board May Relax Covid-19 Testing Policy for England Tour
Sohail was also critical of spin coach Mushtaq Ahmed, saying the former legspinner has to repay Pakistan Cricket Board's consistent faith in him.
"Given that the state of pitches in England will be very fresh due to no cricket being played so far, off-spinners are not likely to figure much, but fast-bowlers and leg-spinners will be of much more use. We all know that Yasir Shah has been struggling to perform in Tests and Shadab Khan, if he does make it to England will need the services of a leg-spinner as a bowling coach," Sohail wrote.
"So, to take Mushtaq Ahmed on the tour of England as a spin bowling coach is a logical decision. However, there are huge doubts about what he actually brings to the table in terms of a proven track record in helping players to improve. However, since PCB have entrusted him with the role of a spin bowling coach, one can only presume that they believe in him, but it’s about time he achieved and repaid PCB’s faith in him."
