CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Huge Hit Among Cricket Fans, 'World Cricket Championship 3' Lands Google Play's Best of 2020 Award

The game provides career mode and also includes over 400 matches with a built-in challenging performance decision system which determines your rise in the ranks starting from a local club to the national or international levels.

Huge Hit Among Cricket Fans, 'World Cricket Championship 3' Lands Google Play's Best of 2020 Award

Well, cricket is the most popular game in India and no wonders World Cricket Championship 3, a cricket game developed Next Wave Multimedia Pvt Ltd, is winning hearts online. The game won the 'Google Play Best of 2020 award' in the user's choice category. This comes after it's previous version, World Cricket Championship 2 won the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge conducted by the Government of India.

Also read: Now, an App to Check How Fast You Bowl, and More - From Lockie Ferguson and His Brother

The Google Play Best of 2020 awards are bestowed on the most voted apps in different categories on Google Play Store. The voting process took place on Google Play Store between November 10 and November 23 this year with WCC3 being declared a winner on November 30.

“We are absolutely elated by this recognition and would like to credit the fans of WCC for this feat. Being a fan-driven game, we plan to continue to innovate and usher in more features and engage even more players,” Next Wave Multimedia Pvt Ltd’s Co-founder and CEO PR Rajendran was quoted as saying by the Hindu Business Line. “WCC is the longest-running mobile cricket gaming franchise from India and we’re thrilled that the recently-launched third edition of the game was the only cricket game to make it to the top 10 list of nominations in this category, this year. This award is dedicated to all the WCC fans out there,” he added.

The game provides career mode and also includes over 400 matches with a built-in challenging performance decision system which determines your rise in the ranks starting from a local club to the national or international levels, the company stated.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5939 116
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4278 113
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches