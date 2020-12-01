Huge Hit Among Cricket Fans, 'World Cricket Championship 3' Lands Google Play's Best of 2020 Award

The game provides career mode and also includes over 400 matches with a built-in challenging performance decision system which determines your rise in the ranks starting from a local club to the national or international levels.

Well, cricket is the most popular game in India and no wonders World Cricket Championship 3, a cricket game developed Next Wave Multimedia Pvt Ltd, is winning hearts online. The game won the 'Google Play Best of 2020 award' in the user's choice category. This comes after it's previous version, World Cricket Championship 2 won the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge conducted by the Government of India.

Also read: Now, an App to Check How Fast You Bowl, and More - From Lockie Ferguson and His Brother

The Google Play Best of 2020 awards are bestowed on the most voted apps in different categories on Google Play Store. The voting process took place on Google Play Store between November 10 and November 23 this year with WCC3 being declared a winner on November 30.

“We are absolutely elated by this recognition and would like to credit the fans of WCC for this feat. Being a fan-driven game, we plan to continue to innovate and usher in more features and engage even more players,” Next Wave Multimedia Pvt Ltd’s Co-founder and CEO PR Rajendran was quoted as saying by the Hindu Business Line. “WCC is the longest-running mobile cricket gaming franchise from India and we’re thrilled that the recently-launched third edition of the game was the only cricket game to make it to the top 10 list of nominations in this category, this year. This award is dedicated to all the WCC fans out there,” he added.

The game provides career mode and also includes over 400 matches with a built-in challenging performance decision system which determines your rise in the ranks starting from a local club to the national or international levels, the company stated.