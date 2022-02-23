'Huge Setback': Rohit Sharma on Suryakumar's Injury, Says 'Will Be Happy To See Others Filing In'

India captain Rohit Sharma expressed his concern over Suryakumar Yadav getting ruled out of the 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. On Wednesday, the BCCI confirmed that the 31-year-old suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday.

While addressing a virtual press conference ahead of the series opener in Lucknow, Rohit termed Surya’s injury a major setback. At the same time, the Indian skipper added that there are other players in the fray who are waiting for an opportunity.

“Surya’s injury obviously is a setback. He was in great form as you saw in the last series; he was the Man of the Series. But there are so many players who are waiting to get an opportunity. I’ll be more than happy for them to come in and fill in,” Rohit told the reporters during the pre-match virtual presser.

“At the same time, I’m a little bit sad for Surya. He was in great form and I’m sure, he wanted to carry it further. But you can’t really help with injuries. It was a freak injury; he was standing at the slips, got hit on his thumb. Those things you can’t control. I wish him a speedy recovery and wish he returns soon,” he added.

The Sri Lanka tour of India will also mark Rohit’s first bilateral series as India’s all-format captain. He said becoming the skipper of India across all formats has meant that he has got many challenges to look forward to.

“It’s a huge honour and a great feeling to be captaining India in all three forms. I have a lot of challenges to look forward to now. Once the opportunity came through, I was glad and very happy to be captaining the team. We have got a solid bunch of guys and looking forward to leading them on the park and seeing what we can create on the field,” said Rohit.

