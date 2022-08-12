'Hum Buddhe ho Gaye Hain?': Pakistan Captain Babar Azam's Funny Response Stumps Journalist

With the cricketing world engrossed in the debate around ever increasing workload on players with T20s – the third format – gaining popularity. Recently, players have started prioritising one format over the other to extend their international careers.

Even the fittest cricketers including the likes of India star Virat Kohli are consistently being rested to manage their workload. Few have altogether quit one format with England’s Ben Stokes being the most high profile of them to have retired from ODI cricket despite being at the peak of his career.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is among the few cricketers who regularly feature for their respective teams in all three formats in addition to domestic T20 leagues. So when the question was popped to Babar whether he and other star Pakistan cricketers may also benefit by giving up one format, he had a hilarious response.

“It depends on your fitness. I am fit enough to play all three formats. Aapko kya lagta hai main buddha ho gaya hu? Ya hum buddhe ho gaye hain (Do you think I am old? You think we all have grown old)?” Babar said.

The journalist who asked the question though made an argument regarding the workload. However, Babar replied, “I don’t think so. We will improve our fitness to meet the increased workload.”

Pakistan will be travelling to the Netherlands for an ODI series as they gear up for the Asia Cup 2022 set to get underway later this month.

After playing three ODIs against the Dutch, the Babar-led side will have to switch to T20 mode as they start their Asia Cup campaign on August 28 in a mouth-watering clash against old rivals India in Dubai.

Pakistan’s full squad for Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir.

