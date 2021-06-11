‘Humbled by The Opportunity to Lead my Country’: Shikhar Dhawan Reacts After Being Named India Captain

The BCCI on Thursday night named a 20-member India squad for a limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka in the month of July. In absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the reins of Team India will be in hands of senior batter Shikhar Dhawan.

Along with this, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been appointed as the vice-captain of the team. On June 11, Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and thanked his fans for the good wishes.

He wrote that he is humbled by the opportunity to lead the country.

In the white-ball tour, India and Sri Lanka will play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is in the series at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo. The first ODI will be played on July 13, followed by the second and third on July 16 and July 18, respectively, while the T20Is will be played between the two on July 21, 23, and 25.

The senior selection committee has given chance to many new faces, as the Test team is in England for the ICC World Test Championship final followed by five-match series against England.

Owing to their outstanding performances in domestic circuit and elsewhere, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, and K Gowtham have gotten maiden India call-ups.

Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson found their way back in the squad.

After missing two opportunities due to fitness tests, Varun Chakravarthy has been selected for the Sri Lanka series.

Five net-bowlers have also been added to the team, including Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, and Simranjeeet Singh.

This is how Team India squad for the SL series looks like - Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, and Chetan Sakariya

