Humbled By The Opportunity to Lead, Says First-Time Skipper Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has been around for a long while but when it came to captaincy promotion, he never got one. Nonetheless, he was finally rewarded for his brilliant show at the 2021 IPL yesterday as he was named the captain of India’s white-ball squad for the Sri Lanka tour. The team will play three ODIs and three T20Is which will see absence of several top players including skipper Virat Kohli and vice captain Rohit Sharma. Dhawan took to his Twitter handle and wrote: “Humbled by the opportunity to lead my country. Thank you for all your wishes."

Humbled by the opportunity to lead my country 🇮🇳 Thank you for all your wishes 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SbywALBTwZ— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 11, 2021

This is the first time he will be leading his side; there were also rumours that Hardik Pandya could be given the top job but Dhawan ultimately reigned supreme.

India Name Squad for Important Assignments

Shikhar Dhawan will lead India in the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar appointed vice-captain, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced in their website on Thursday. India and Sri Lanka will play three ODIs and three T20Is in the series.

The ODIs will be played on July 13, July 16 and July 18. The T20Is will be played on July 21, 23 and 25. All matches will be played at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo. India will reach Sri Lanka on June 28.

Talking points from the selection:

First time call-ups: Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana and Chetan Sakariya got maiden India call-ups after impressive performances in IPL 2021, before it was suspended. K Gowtham, the Karnataka and CSK player, was picked too.

Back in the mix: Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson are back too. Shaw has been in superb touch ever since being dropped from the Indian Test side, and is all set to open with Dhawan. Samson was left out of the Indian T20I squad recently, with India going for Ishan Kishan, who is a part of this squad too. Pandey has not been in great form in T20Is, but could have been picked with the ODIs in mind.

Varun Chakravarthy picked: The Tamil Nadu and KKR mystery spinner Varun has been having issues with fitness tests. He was picked for the white-ball leg of tour of Australia initially late last year, but was then injured. He was then a part of the India squad for the England T20Is, but failed the fitness test. He is now a part of the squad for the SL series.

