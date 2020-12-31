CRICKETNEXT

Humbling to Overtake Virat Kohli & Steve Smith in ICC Test Rankings: Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said it is "surprising and humbling" to overtake Australia's Steve Smith and India's Virat Kohli at the ICC Test rankings.

  • IANS
  • Updated: December 31, 2020, 9:50 PM IST
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Thursday said it is "surprising and humbling" to overtake Australia's Steve Smith and India's Virat Kohli at the ICC Test rankings for batsmen. Williamson rose to the top of the rankings after he led New Zealand to victory over Pakistan in the first Test with a masterful 129 in the first innings.

"Those two players (Virat Kohli and Steve Smith) are the best. For me, sneak up ahead of someone (like them) is very surprising and humbling. Those are the two players year and year out in all formats moving the game forward, very fortunate to play against these guys," Williamson said in a video posted on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Twitter handle.

Williamson had briefly occupied the top spot towards the end of 2015 before Kohli and Smith soared ahead of him.

"It's about trying to do as much as you can for the team. If you can contribute as much as you can and it can be reflected on the rankings, that's really cool."

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs in Mount Maunganui despite the visitors putting up a valiant stand that ran well into the third session of the fifth day despite Pakistan 71/3 and the end of Day 4 while chasing a target of 373.

"It was a great game to be involved in. We seem to have many tight finishes against Pakistan. The last three have gone to the last 25 minutes of the last day. Both teams fought incredibly hard. I think we had moments although the resistance put up by Pakistan on the last day was incredibly strong. It is really exciting to cross the line and hunt for an opportunity for the World Test Championship," said Williamson.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2793 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

