'Humko Join Karlo': Wasim Jaffer's Hilarious Tweet Predicting IPL Franchises Scrambling to Sign Cameron Green Goes Viral

Wasim Jaffer thinks that the IPL franchises will be involved in a fierce competition to sign Australian allrounder Cameron Green at the upcoming mini-auction after his superlative performance during the T20I series against India.

Jaffer’s tweet made reference to a popular Indian webseries Mirzapur.

Jaffer shared a meme that read,” “Humko join karlo (Join us),” and wrote, “IPL teams to Cameron Green in December IPL auction.”

Green has been in stellar form in the T20I series against India. He scored 118 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 214.54 and emerged as the highest run-getter of the series.

In the opening T20I against India, Green opened the innings for the very first time in his career. It did not take too much to time for him to get accustomed to the new role.

Green played a splendid match-winning knock of 61 in Mohali.

This was also his highest score in the format. He smashed eight boundaries and four sixes during his stay.

Green had earlier picked up the vital wicket of Suryakumar Yadav as well and won the player-of-the-match award as well.

The 23-year-old pulled off another brilliant knock in the final T20I.

Green scored a 19-ball half century in Hyderabad on Sunday night.

He smashed seven boundaries and three sixes to score 52 runs in just 25 deliveries.

Green’s blistering batting helped Australia posting a challenging total of 186/7.

In bowling, Green produced a praiseworthy performance and conceded just 14 runs after bowling three overs.

Although, his superb all-round show wasn’t enough as Australia had to endure a six-wicket defeat in the final T20I.

Green had played only one T20I match prior to the series against India. Overall, he has played four matches in the shortest format of the game and scored 120 runs at a strike rate of 193.54. He has two half centuries to his name.

Green did manage to produce a brilliant performance against India in the T20I series but he will not be seen in action during the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later this year in Australia. The team management decided didn’t include him in their final list.

