HUN vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match 17 between Hungary vs Austria, September 23, 02:30 PM IST

HUN vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 Match 17 between Hungary and Austria: Hungary will go head-to-head against Austria in the upcoming Group B Match 17 of the ECC T10 2021 edition. Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain will host the game on Thursday, September 23, and the match is slated to start at 02:30 PM IST.

Hungary continue to blow hot and cold in this ECC T10 season, as they win one and lose the following game in a repeat cycle. Coming into this encounter, the Hungarians won against Romania before bowing out against Netherlands XI in their previous two games. Marc Ahuja-led side team are currently placed third on the Group B points table with three wins and as many losses. They have a golden chance to redeem themselves on Thursday.

On the other hand, Austria is having a good run in the tournament. They are only a spot behind table-toppers Netherlands XI with four wins from six matches and eight points to their name. They come on the back of a win against Portugal, whom they outclassed comfortably by seven wickets. The Austrians will be looking to better their performance and close the point-gap with a win in this match.

Ahead of the match between Hungary and Austria; here is everything you need to know:

HUN vs AUT Telecast

Hungary vs Austria game will not be broadcasted in India.

HUN vs AUT Live Streaming

Fans can tune in to Fancode to watch Hungary vs Austria match online.

HUN vs AUT Match Details

The 17th Group B match between Hungary and Austria will be hosted at the Cartama Oval on Thursday September 23, at 02:30 PM IST.

HUN vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Abhishek Kheterpal

Vice-Captain: Zeeshan Goraya

Suggested Playing XI for HUN vs AUT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana

Batters: Iqbal Hossain, Ramzal Shigiwal, Safi Zahir, Asanka Weligamage

All-rounders: Zeeshan Goraya, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal

Bowlers: Sahel Zadran, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas

HUN vs AUT Probable XIs:

Hungary: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan, Safi Zahir, Marc Ahuja (C), Ali Yalmaz, Habib Deldar, Sandeep Mohandas, Zeeshan Khan, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Khaibar Deldar, Asanka Weligamage

Austria: Abrar Bilal, Razmal Shigiwal (C), Iqbal Hossain, Mirza Ahsan, Noor Khan, Zeeshan Goraya, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mark Simpson Parker, Aqib Iqbal, Sahel Zadran, Shahil Momin

