HUN vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Valletta Cup T20 2022 match, May 10, 3:30 PM IST

HUN vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Valletta Cup T20 2022 match between Hungary and Malta:

Hungary will kickstart their campaign in the Valletta Cup T20 2022 on Tuesday, May 10 with an encounter against Malta. Marsa Sports Club will host the much-anticipated game between the two sides.

Hungary last played in the 2019 edition of the Valletta Cup T20. The team performed well in the season as they finished in second place. Hungary have some experienced players in their line-up and they will hope to deliver a good performance this year under the leadership of Abhijeet Ahuja.

Coming to Malta, they will be doing their title defence this season. The team defeated Switerzland in the final last year by six runs. Skipper Bikram Arora led by example as he played a match-defining knock of 42 runs. He has been again handed the responsibility of leading the side.

Ahead of the match between Hungary and Malta, here is everything you need to know:

HUN vs MAL Telecast

Hungary vs Malta game will not be telecast in India.

HUN vs MAL Live Streaming

The Valletta Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HUN vs MAL Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Marsa Sports Club at 3:30 PM IST on May 10, Tuesday.

HUN vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Abhishek Kheterpal

Vice-Captain - Bikram Arora

Suggested Playing XI for HUN vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Gericke

Batters: Bikram Arora, Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus

All-rounders: Asanka Weligamage, Abhishek Kheterpal, Varun Prasath, Harshvardhan Mandhyan

Bowlers: Sandeep Mohandas, Amar Sharma, Waseem Abbas

HUN vs MAL Probable XIs:

Hungary: Safi Zahir, Khaibar Deldar, Asanka Weligamage, Zeeshan Khan, Abhijeet Ahuja, Harshvardhan Mandhyan, Ali Yalmaz, Sanjay Kumar, Sandeep Mohandas, Abishek Kheterpal, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk)

Malta: Heinrich Gericke, Bilal Muhammad, Bikram Arora, Amar Sharma, Aaftab Khan (WK), Basil George, Niraj Khanna, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath, Waseem Abbas, Deon Vosloo

