HUN vs NED XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Match, September 23, 06:30 PM IST

HUN vs NED XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Hungary and Netherlands XI: Hungary will cross swords with Netherlands XI in the upcoming Group B fixture of the 2021 edition of the ECC T10. The match will be played at the Cartama Oval on September 23, Thursday at 06:30 PM IST.

Netherlands XI are expected to dominate the match against Hungary as they are currently ruling the ECC T10 Championship. The Netherlands have proved themselves as the favorites to win the competition by delivering all-round and consistent performances. The team is unbeatable in the league so far and has won all their six league games. They are currently atop the standings.

Hungary, on the other hand, have won three league matches while losing as many games. They are third in the standings with six points under their belt. Also, the team will be pumped up to defeat the Netherlands as the last match between the two teams saw Netherlands XI winning by three wickets.

Ahead of the match between Hungary and Netherlands XI; here is everything you need to know:

HUN vs NED XI Telecast

Hungary vs Netherlands XI game will not be broadcasted in India.

HUN vs NED XI Live Streaming

Fancode will live stream Hungary vs Netherlands XI match for the fans in India.

HUN vs NED XI Match Details

The 19th Group B match between Hungary and Netherlands XI will be hosted at the Cartama Oval on September 23, Thursday at 06:30 PM IST.

HUN vs NED XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Musa Ahmad

Vice-Captain: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan

Suggested Playing XI for HUN vs NED XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Satyadeep Ashwathnarayan

Batters: Musa Ahmad, Safi Zahir, Boris Gorlee

All-rounders: Clayton Floyd, Harsh Mandhyan, Zeeshan Khan, Abhishek Kheterpal

Bowlers: Julian De-Mey, Salman Khan, Ryan Klein

HUN vs NED XI Probable XIs:

Hungary: Abhishek Kheterpal, Asanka Weligamage, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Marc Ahuja, Zahir Safi Mohammed, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Ali Yalmaz, Salman Khan, Habib Deldar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana(wk)

Netherlands XI: Asad Zulfiqar(wk), Julian De Mey, Musa Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Victor Lubbers, Navjit Singh, Sebastiaan Braat, Niels Etman, Viv Kingma, Ryan Klein

