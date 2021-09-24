HUN vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, September 24, 12:30 PM IST

HUN vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Hungary and Portugal: The Eliminator match of Group B of the ECC T10 2021 will see Hungary locking horns with Portugal. The promising fixture will be played on September 24, Friday at 12:30 PM IST. This is the second time when Hungary and Portugal will play against each other in the ECC T10.

The first match between the two sides saw Hungary outclassing Portugal by 27 runs. This time around, both the teams are expected to put up a good fight. The team winning the fixture will qualify for the semi-final.

Coming to the group stage performance, Hungary finished at the third position. The team won three out of their eight league matches. Hungary’s last game saw them losing against the Netherlands XI by seven wickets.

Portugal, on the other hand, finds itself at the second-last spot with six losses and two victories. After losing their first six matches on the trot, the team won their last two matches against Netherlands XI and Romania.

Ahead of the match between Hungary and Portugal; here is everything you need to know:

HUN vs POR Telecast

Hungary vs Portugal match will not be televised in India.

HUN vs POR Live Streaming

Hungary vs Portugal match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HUN vs POR Match Details

The match between Hungary and Portugal will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 24, Friday at 12:30 PM IST.

HUN vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mian Shahid

Vice-Captain: Azher Andani

Suggested Playing XI for HUN vs POR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Azher Andani

Batsmen: Zeeshan Khan, Azher Andani, Amir Zaib

All-rounders: Harsh Mandhyan, Najam Shahzad, Abhishek Kheterpal, Mian Shahid

Bowlers: Habib Deldar, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan-II

HUN vs POR Probable XIs:

Hungary: Najjam Shahzad, Azhar Andani, Imran Khan, Paulo Buccimazza, Amir Zaib, Francoise Stoman, Miguel Stoman, Amandeep Singh, Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Mian Shahid

Portugal: Harsh Mandhyan, Asanka Weligamage, Ali Yalmaz, Abhishek Kheterpal, Nisantha Liyanage, Zeeshan Khan, Safi Zahir, Habib Deldar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Sandeep Mohandas, Marc Ahuja

