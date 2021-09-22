HUN vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, September 22, 02:30 PM IST

HUN vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Hungary and Romania: Hungary will go head-to-head against Romania in the upcoming Group B fixture of the 2021 edition of the ECC T10. Cartama Oval will host the fixture on September 22, Wednesday at 02:30 PM IST. Hungary will have a golden chance to redeem itself on Wednesday.

In the last match between Hungary and Romania, Romania had secured a victory by five runs. Romania delivered a brilliant batting performance as they posted 134 runs on the scoreboard in their ten overs. Chasing, 136, Hungary put up a good fight but fell short of just four runs.

With the victory, Romania also registered their first win in the competition. The team now has one victory to their credit from four league matches. They are currently fourth in the points table. Hungary, on the other hand, is third with two victories and as many losses.

Ahead of the match between Hungary and Romania; here is everything you need to know:

HUN vs ROM Telecast

Hungary vs Romania game will not be broadcasted in India.

HUN vs ROM Live Streaming

Fans can tune in to Fancode to watch Hungary vs Romania match online.

HUN vs ROM Match Details

The 12th Group B match between Hungary and Romania will be hosted at the Cartama Oval on September 22, Wednesday at 02:30 PM IST.

HUN vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Taranjeet Singh

Vice-Captain- Zeeshan Khan

Suggested Playing XI for HUN vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Satwik Nadigotla

Batters: Sivakumar Periyalwar, Taranjeet Singh, Marc Ahuja, Ramesh Satheesan, Safi Zahir

All-rounders: Abhishek Kheterpal, Zeeshan Khan

Bowlers: Pavel Florin, Habib Deldar, Rajesh Kumar

HUN vs ROM Probable XIs:

Hungary: Ali Yalmaz, Marc Ahuja, Harsh Mandhyan, Asanka Weligamage, Habib Deldar, Abhishek Kheterpal, Safi Zahir, Nisantha Liyanage, Sandeep Mohandas, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Zeeshan Khan

Romania: Dharmendra Manani, Ijaz Hussain, Aftab Kayani, Sami Ullah, Rajesh Kumar, Ramesh Satheesan, Abdul Shakoor, Satwik Nadigotla, Taranjeet Singh, Pavel Florin, Sivakumar Periyalwar

