HUR vs HEA Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

HUR vs HEA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HUR vs HEA Dream11 Best Picks / HUR vs HEA Dream11 Captain / HUR vs HEA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Hobart Hurricanes will be looking to avenge their previous loss when they clash with Brisbane Heat in the 20th match of the Big Bash League 2020-21. They lost the match by four wickets as Heat comfortably chased the target of 149 runs in the 18th over. This was their only second loss of the tournament. They have won three matches overall and are placed fourth in the points table. Meanwhile, Heat have lost three of their four matches and lie at the sixth position. They would try to replicate the result of the previous match to get their second win of the season. The match will begin at 1:45 PM IST at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

HUR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat: Live Streaming

All matches of the Big Bash League 2020-21 can be watched on Sony TEN network on TV and online live streaming on SonyLiv.

HUR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

HUR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat: Match Details

December 30 – 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane

Big Bash League 2020-21 HUR vs HEA Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat

Big Bash League 2020-21 HUR vs HEA Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat captain: Colin Ingram

Big Bash League 2020-21 HUR vs HEA Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat vice-captain: Max Bryant

Big Bash League 2020-21 HUR vs HEA Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb

Big Bash League 2020-21 HUR vs HEA Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat batsmen: Colin Ingram, Ben McDermott, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper

Big Bash League 2020-21 HUR vs HEA Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat all-rounders: D'Arcy Short, James Faulkner, Dan Lawrence

Big Bash League 2020-21 HUR vs HEA Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Mark Steketee, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

HUR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: D'Arcy Short, Will Jacks, Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb (WK), Colin Ingram, Macalister Wright, Tim David, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith

HUR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat probable playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn, Dan Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman