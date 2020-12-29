HUR vs HEA Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69
AUS
IND326/10(72.3) RR 2.69
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
- 1st Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended396/10(96.0) RR 4.13
SL
SA621/10(96.0) RR 4.13
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
HUR vs HEA Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
HUR vs HEA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HUR vs HEA Dream11 Best Picks / HUR vs HEA Dream11 Captain / HUR vs HEA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 29, 2020, 7:36 PM IST
Hobart Hurricanes will be looking to avenge their previous loss when they clash with Brisbane Heat in the 20th match of the Big Bash League 2020-21. They lost the match by four wickets as Heat comfortably chased the target of 149 runs in the 18th over. This was their only second loss of the tournament. They have won three matches overall and are placed fourth in the points table. Meanwhile, Heat have lost three of their four matches and lie at the sixth position. They would try to replicate the result of the previous match to get their second win of the season. The match will begin at 1:45 PM IST at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.
HUR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat: Live Streaming
All matches of the Big Bash League 2020-21 can be watched on Sony TEN network on TV and online live streaming on SonyLiv.
HUR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
HUR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat: Match Details
December 30 – 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
Big Bash League 2020-21 HUR vs HEA Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat
Big Bash League 2020-21 HUR vs HEA Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat captain: Colin Ingram
Big Bash League 2020-21 HUR vs HEA Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat vice-captain: Max Bryant
Big Bash League 2020-21 HUR vs HEA Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb
Big Bash League 2020-21 HUR vs HEA Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat batsmen: Colin Ingram, Ben McDermott, Max Bryant, Tom Cooper
Big Bash League 2020-21 HUR vs HEA Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat all-rounders: D'Arcy Short, James Faulkner, Dan Lawrence
Big Bash League 2020-21 HUR vs HEA Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat bowlers: Nathan Ellis, Mark Steketee, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
HUR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: D'Arcy Short, Will Jacks, Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb (WK), Colin Ingram, Macalister Wright, Tim David, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith
HUR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat probable playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn, Dan Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking