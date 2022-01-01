HUR vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For BBL 2021-22 Match, January 1, 10:30 AM IST Saturday

HUR vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match between Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat: Hobart Hurricanes will clash against Brisbane Heat in the 29th match of the 2021 edition of the Big Bash League 2021-22. The two teams will go up against each other for the first time in the tournament at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 10:30 AM IST on January 1, Saturday.

Hobart Hurricanes are doing a good job in the tournament. They have the potential and talent to win the T20 Cup this time around. Hurricanes have secured victory in four out of seven league matches to sit at the third position in the standings with 17 points. Hurricanes have won their last three consecutive games by a good margin.

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, need to improve to do well in the league. The players especially the batters should step up and take responsibility. Heat have won just two matches from seven league games. They were outplayed by table-toppers Sydney Sixers in their last game by two wickets.

Ahead of the match between Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat; here is everything you need to know:

HUR vs HEA Telecast

HUR vs HEA match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

HUR vs HEA Live Streaming

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

HUR vs HEA Match Details

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat contest will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 10:30 AM IST on January 1, Saturday.

HUR vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chris Lynn

Vice-captain- Matthew Wade

Suggested Playing XI for HUR vs HEA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Tim David, Chris Lynn, Sam Heazlett

Allrounders: James Bazley, D’Arcy Short

Bowlers: Mujeeb ur Rahman, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Mark Steketee

HUR vs HEA Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes: Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Thomas Rogers, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Peter Handscomb, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tim David, Harry Brook, D’Arcy Short

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Tom Cooper, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), James Bazley

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here