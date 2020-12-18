HUR vs REN Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
NZ
WI131/10(114.0) RR 4.04
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 12 runs
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
HUR vs REN Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
HUR vs REN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HUR vs REN Dream11 Best Picks / HUR vs REN Dream11 Captain / HUR vs REN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 18, 2020, 11:40 AM IST
Hobart Hurricanes will take on Melbourne Renegades in the tenth match of the Big Bash League on Saturday. Hurricanes have won two of their three matches played so far and are placed second in the points table. Their only loss came at the hands of Adelaide Strikers in the previous game. They have a chance to replace Melbourne Stars from the top spot by winning the upcoming match. Meanwhile, Renegades lie in the fifth position, having played just two matches so far in which they won one and lost another. They would look to improve their standing in the tournament. The match will be played at 5:40 am IST at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.
India vs Australia, Pink Ball Test Day 2 LIVE
HUR vs REN Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming
All matches of the Big Bash League can be watched online on FanCode.
HUR vs REN Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
HUR vs REN Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades: Match Details
December 19 – 05:40 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart
Big Bash League HUR vs REN Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades
Big Bash League HUR vs REN Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades captain: Shaun Marsh
Big Bash League HUR vs REN Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades vice-captain: Colin Ingram
Big Bash League HUR vs REN Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb
Big Bash League HUR vs REN Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades batsmen: D'Arcy Short, Colin Ingram, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch
Big Bash League HUR vs REN Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades all-rounders: James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Benny Howell
Big Bash League HUR vs REN Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades bowlers: Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Jon Holland
HUR vs REN Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades: D'Arcy Short, Will Jacks, Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb (WK), Colin Ingram, Macalister Wright, Tim David, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith
HUR vs REN Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Sam Harper (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Benny Howell, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou, Jon Holland.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking