HUR vs REN Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

HUR vs REN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HUR vs REN Dream11 Best Picks / HUR vs REN Dream11 Captain / HUR vs REN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more.

Hobart Hurricanes will take on Melbourne Renegades in the tenth match of the Big Bash League on Saturday. Hurricanes have won two of their three matches played so far and are placed second in the points table. Their only loss came at the hands of Adelaide Strikers in the previous game. They have a chance to replace Melbourne Stars from the top spot by winning the upcoming match. Meanwhile, Renegades lie in the fifth position, having played just two matches so far in which they won one and lost another. They would look to improve their standing in the tournament. The match will be played at 5:40 am IST at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

India vs Australia, Pink Ball Test Day 2 LIVE

HUR vs REN Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming

All matches of the Big Bash League can be watched online on FanCode.

HUR vs REN Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

HUR vs REN Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades: Match Details

December 19 – 05:40 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Big Bash League HUR vs REN Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades

Big Bash League HUR vs REN Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades captain: Shaun Marsh

Big Bash League HUR vs REN Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades vice-captain: Colin Ingram

Big Bash League HUR vs REN Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb

Big Bash League HUR vs REN Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades batsmen: D'Arcy Short, Colin Ingram, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch

Big Bash League HUR vs REN Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades all-rounders: James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Benny Howell

Big Bash League HUR vs REN Dream11 team for Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades bowlers: Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Jon Holland

HUR vs REN Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades: D'Arcy Short, Will Jacks, Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb (WK), Colin Ingram, Macalister Wright, Tim David, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith

HUR vs REN Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Sam Harper (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Benny Howell, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Peter Hatzoglou, Jon Holland.