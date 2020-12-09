HUR vs SIX Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
HUR vs SIX Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
HUR vs SIX Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HUR vs SIX Dream11 Best Picks / HUR vs SIX Dream11 Captain / HUR vs SIX Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 9, 2020, 6:32 PM IST
The Big Bash League is all set to commence from Thursday, December 10. This year there will be a total of 61 matches in the league. This will also include the five knockout rounds that will be played over the course of two months. The final match of the Big Bash League will be held on February 6. The first half of the tournament is going to be played in Hobart and Canberra. From there, the tournament will move on to other places like Launceston, Brisbane, Adelaide, Carrara Oval, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.
Also read: Parthiv Patel Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket
This year eight teams are participating in the league. Here is a look at the participating teams:
1. Adelaide Strikers
2. Brisbane Heat
3. Hobart Hurricanes
4. Melbourne Renegades
5. Melbourne Stars
6. Perth Scorchers
7. Sydney Sixers
8. Sydney Thunder
The opening match of the Big Bash League will be played between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers. The is scheduled for 1:45 PM IST at the Blundstone Arena on Thursday, December 10.
HUR vs SIX Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers: Live Streaming
Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.
HUR vs SIX Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
HUR vs SIX Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers: Match Details
December 10 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Blundstone Arena.
HUR vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 team, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers:
HUR vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers captain: Josh Philippe
HUR vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers vice-captain: Ben McDermott
HUR vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers wicket keeper: Josh Philippe
HUR vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers batsmen: James Vince, Moises Henriques, Ben McDermott
HUR vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers all-rounders: Daniel Christian, James Faulkner, Matthew Wade
HUR vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith
HUR vs SIX Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes playing 11 against Sydney Sixers: Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, D Arcy Short, Macalister Wright
HUR vs SIX Big Bash League Sydney Sixers playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Daniel Christian, James Vince, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Josh Philippe
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking