HUR vs SIX Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HUR vs SIX Dream11 Best Picks / HUR vs SIX Dream11 Captain / HUR vs SIX Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

The Big Bash League is all set to commence from Thursday, December 10. This year there will be a total of 61 matches in the league. This will also include the five knockout rounds that will be played over the course of two months. The final match of the Big Bash League will be held on February 6. The first half of the tournament is going to be played in Hobart and Canberra. From there, the tournament will move on to other places like Launceston, Brisbane, Adelaide, Carrara Oval, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.

Also read: Parthiv Patel Announces Retirement From All Forms of Cricket

This year eight teams are participating in the league. Here is a look at the participating teams:

1. Adelaide Strikers

2. Brisbane Heat

3. Hobart Hurricanes

4. Melbourne Renegades

5. Melbourne Stars

6. Perth Scorchers

7. Sydney Sixers

8. Sydney Thunder

The opening match of the Big Bash League will be played between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers. The is scheduled for 1:45 PM IST at the Blundstone Arena on Thursday, December 10.

HUR vs SIX Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers: Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

HUR vs SIX Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

HUR vs SIX Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers: Match Details

December 10 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Blundstone Arena.

HUR vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 team, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers:

HUR vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers captain: Josh Philippe

HUR vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers vice-captain: Ben McDermott

HUR vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers wicket keeper: Josh Philippe

HUR vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers batsmen: James Vince, Moises Henriques, Ben McDermott

HUR vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers all-rounders: Daniel Christian, James Faulkner, Matthew Wade

HUR vs SIX Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith

HUR vs SIX Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes playing 11 against Sydney Sixers: Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, D Arcy Short, Macalister Wright

HUR vs SIX Big Bash League Sydney Sixers playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Daniel Christian, James Vince, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Josh Philippe