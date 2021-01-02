HUR vs STA Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
NZ
PAK239/10(102.2) RR 2.34271/10(123.3) RR 2.19
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs
- 2nd Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69200/10(103.1) RR 1.94
AUS
IND326/10(115.1) RR 2.8370/2(15.5) RR 4.42
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
HUR vs STA Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Best Picks / Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Captain / Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 2, 2021, 10:01 AM IST
HUR vs STA Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Big Bash League T20 2020 will host the 23Moving onto another clash of Big Bash League T20 2020, Melbourne Stars will be up against Hobart Hurricanes on Saturday, January 2. The Big Bash League – T20 Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars match is scheduled to start at 11:35am IST at the Blundstone Arena.
The Hobart Hurricanes sit at the third standing in the Big Bash League T20 2020 points table at the moment, with four wins in six matches, scoring 15 points. This will be the 23rd match of the league, and the teams will again play each other two days later on January 4.
Melbourne Stars are placed fifth in the points table. They could manage to win just two games out of the five they played. Both their wins came at the beginning of the season and the team seems to have lost their rhythm after it.
In team news, Hurricanes will have Sandeep Lamichhane in their playing XI today, while Stars will face the absence of Adam Zampa, who has been suspended for 1 match.
HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars: Live Streaming
Sony Sports Network is broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020 live telecast in India on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, one can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.
HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars: Match Details
Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars match is on Saturday, January 2. The match will start from - 11:35am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Blundstone Arena.
HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 team, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars
HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars captain: Glenn Maxwell
HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars vice-captain: Dawid Malan
HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars wicket keeper: Nicholas Pooran
HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars batsmen: Dawid Malan, Tim David, Hilton Cartwright
HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars all-rounders: D’Arcy Short, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis
HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake
HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (WK), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (C), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Wil Parker, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith
HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Nic Maddinson, Ben Dunk, Clint Hinchliffe, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking