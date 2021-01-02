Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Best Picks / Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Captain / Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

HUR vs STA Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Big Bash League T20 2020 will host the 23Moving onto another clash of Big Bash League T20 2020, Melbourne Stars will be up against Hobart Hurricanes on Saturday, January 2. The Big Bash League – T20 Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars match is scheduled to start at 11:35am IST at the Blundstone Arena.

The Hobart Hurricanes sit at the third standing in the Big Bash League T20 2020 points table at the moment, with four wins in six matches, scoring 15 points. This will be the 23rd match of the league, and the teams will again play each other two days later on January 4.

Melbourne Stars are placed fifth in the points table. They could manage to win just two games out of the five they played. Both their wins came at the beginning of the season and the team seems to have lost their rhythm after it.

In team news, Hurricanes will have Sandeep Lamichhane in their playing XI today, while Stars will face the absence of Adam Zampa, who has been suspended for 1 match.

HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars: Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network is broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020 live telecast in India on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, one can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars: Match Details

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars match is on Saturday, January 2. The match will start from - 11:35am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Blundstone Arena.

HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 team, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars

HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars captain: Glenn Maxwell

HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars vice-captain: Dawid Malan

HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars wicket keeper: Nicholas Pooran

HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars batsmen: Dawid Malan, Tim David, Hilton Cartwright

HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars all-rounders: D’Arcy Short, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars bowlers: Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake

HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Hobart Hurricanes playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: D’Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (WK), Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (C), Colin Ingram, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Wil Parker, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane, Riley Meredith

HUR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Nic Maddinson, Ben Dunk, Clint Hinchliffe, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan