The Big Bash League 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers match will be broadcasted on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

HUR vs STR, Big Bash League 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming Online | Moving towards the eighth outing of the Big Bash League 2020, the cricket enthusiasts will be excited to watch an on-field competition between Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers. Both the teams recently faced each other on Sunday, where the Hurricanes succeeded in dominating the match by 11 runs. It will be interesting to see if Adelaide Strikers can change the fortune on their side in today’s match or lose to the Hurricanes once again.

INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE

Adelaide Strikers will be high on spirits today as they will be joined by Alex Carey, who also represented Australia A for the day-night warm-up match against India. To make the Hurricanes an equally strong team, Ben McDermott will join the playing XI for Tuesday’s match.

Chris Lynn and Lawrence In Potential Bubble Breach, But Can Play BBL Match With 'Physical Distancing'

Hobart Hurricanes started their campaign this season with an victory. The team currently occupy the second position on the Big Bash League 2020 points table. Meanwhile, the Strikers, having lost their opening match, sit on the second-last position on the charts.

When will the Big Bash League 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers match start?

The Big Bash League 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers match will be played on December 15.

Where will the Big Bash League 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers match be played?

The Big Bash League 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers match will be played at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston.

What time will the Big Bash League 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers match begin?

The Big Bash League 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers match will begin at 1.45 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Big Bash League 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers match?

The Big Bash League 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers match will be broadcasted on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

How can I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers match?

The Big Bash League 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers match can be watched online on SonyLIV app.

Hobart Hurricanes Probable Playing XI: D’Arcy Short, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb (C & WK), Tim David, James Faulkner, Nathan Ellis, Johan Botha, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith

Adelaide Strikers Probable Playing XI: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C & WK), Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs